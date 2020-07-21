Poll Wars: The Scheer Nightmare Is Almost Over

Golly, what a difference a day makes. Yesterday an Abacus poll made it look like Andrew Scheer and his Cons were heading for victory in the next election.
And I really had to wonder about the mental health of
For it wasn't a pretty sight.
But this morning I saw the new Leger poll...
And it looked so much better, and made so much more sense.
And these regional numbers were even better...
For to me they spell only one thing: M-A-J-O-R-I-T-Y.
Of course, if you're Jagmeet Singh they spell something else, something like L-O-S-E-R.
For he's STILL going nowhere.
Finally, if you're Andrew Scheer, this outrageous demand should make decent Canadians question his sanity.
.@AndrewScheer says Liberal MPs are signalling they're OK with 'corruption' if they don't demand Trudeau's resignation.— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) July 20, 2020
Read more: https://t.co/6eA0rqsEqi pic.twitter.com/KpsyaXqEWi
Can you believe that?
The bigot loser, who has only a month to go before he is forced to resign, wants Trudeau to resign FIRST?
But like Singh is too cowardly to bring down the government so we can have an election.
Too bad playing cheap politics during a murderous pandemic isn't a crime.
Because if it was, we would have been able to put the Ugly American in the place where he truly belongs...
And thank goodness for Justin Trudeau who is leading us to victory without EVER attacking his opponents like they have attacked him.
That's what you call class.
That's what I call Canada....
1 comment:
Shugart, today, gave us a true Sir Humphry moment when he sais that their true hidden agenda had been revealed. We give then a bad option ; then we give them another bad option; then we give them an acceptable option we want.
We are lucky to be served by people like him. He didn't get where he is without learning how to deal with assholes like Petey peckerhead.
