Monday, July 27, 2020
Has Justin Trudeau Lost The Wind In His Sails?
As a sailor, I know that you can have the fastest boat, and the best crew, but if the wind quits on you, you can still lose.
Which makes me wonder if that is what's happening to Justin Trudeau.
For as this latest poll suggests, the fake WE scandal has had an impact.
But the good news is that impact may be dissipating already.
The WE Charity Scandal appears to be registering and the federal horserace has tightened significantly. The 11-point lead the Liberals enjoyed a month ago has shrunk to just five points. However, there is evidence that the impacts of the scandal are already beginning to dissipate; at 35 points, the Liberals are up two points from our previous poll.
The wind appears to be back in the Liberal sails, and while they are heading for a good place the Cons are going nowhere.
Despite their reduced lead, the Liberal Party would still very much be in contention for a majority government if an election were held today. There are two reason for this. First, while the WE Charity Scandal clearly hurt the Liberals, there is no evidence that it has helped the second-place Conservatives, who haven’t budged in the polls since the election.
Second, Conservative support is heavily concentrated in the Prairies which will translate poorly in terms of seat efficiency. The Liberals, meanwhile, lead in British Columbia and every province east of Manitoba.
As for the NDP, despite the way the disgusting way their loser leader helped Andrew Scheer smear Justin Trudeau, they're sinking fast.
And with just 15% in B.C. and 11% in Quebec all I can say is when the next election arrives, I just hope they can afford life jackets.
Which is as it should be. Decency should count for something, even in this debased country full of dirty old Cons.
Justin Trudeau has done a magnificent job leading this country through a murderous pandemic.
He has never attacked his opponents like they have attacked him. Not once.
So he deserves another majority.
And the sooner the better...
Labels: Ekos poll, Election 2019, Justin Trudeau
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment