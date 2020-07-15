Why The Con Media's Fake Scandal Is Going Nowhere

It's a pandemic nightmare right out of Kafka, where the roar of a media mob turns reality on its head.
And a decent prime minister who has worked tirelessly for months to defeat a murderous pandemic, and get the country back on its feet, is suddenly called a "criminal."
For the "crime" of failing to recuse himself from a cabinet meeting in his rush to get help to more than 35,000 young Canadians.
It's so petty, I didn't think Justin Trudeau should even have bothered to apologize.
But decent will do what decent does.
“I made a mistake in not recusing myself immediately from the discussions given our family’s history and I’m sincerely sorry about not having done that,” said @JustinTrudeau about the decision to award WE Charity the contract to administer the Canada Student Service Grant. pic.twitter.com/TQ4OsbefYo— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) July 13, 2020
I thought it was a pretty good apology, even if the "crime" never happened. The student program was cancelled or postponed. So that's the Kafka part.
But what shocked me was the way the Con media reacted to that apology...
They looked REALLY disappointed, as if they couldn't believe that their fake scandal was over. Already.
Others in the Con media did their best to blow up the story like a balloon, and tried to make it sound like the BIGGEST story in the world. Bigger even than the pandemic.
Andrew Scheer tried to help them hype the story by calling for a criminal investigation.
But he just looked ridiculous, or even more crazy desperate than usual. And it just didn't work.
The problem is the Con media live in a fetid bubble almost totally disconnected from the real world. They swim like a school of fish, they savour each others farts.They whip each other up into a frenzy of excitement.
But in the real world, as Heather Mallick points out, the fake WE scandal is just another boring Ottawa story.
The current Ottawa mood is flat. It always is. This is an Ottawa story. Canadians don’t like Ottawa because Ottawa thinks the world revolves around Ottawa. It does not.
But sadly one where everybody loses by the cancellation of a good project.
The Liberals looked inattentive and naïve, the Conservatives looked desperate for a peg on which nasty Pierre Poilievre could hang his glasses and his little red wagon, WE laid off new contract staff, teenagers won’t start work soon, and parents will have them hanging around irritating everyone, including themselves.
And in the middle of the fleeting summer, before a possibly deathly fall, Canadians need tiny "scandals" like they need a hole in the head.
Just ask the tiny separatist Yves-François Blanchet, who has been demanding that Trudeau separate from his own government.
But will now probably have to separate himself to deal with his own personal scandal.
It's a farce. And as I've said before, since most Canadians believe that Trudeau has done a good job, when the Cons and their media stooges attack him, they'll only make him more popular.
As these latest poll averages show, despite the way he has been attacked, the fake scandal seems to have done him no harm.
And he's still on his way to a massive majority...
And no wonder.
While the Con/NDP/Bloc ménage à trois play cheap politics, or just rub against each other and squeal with excitement, Trudeau just keeps showing them what a real leader does.
I know this is hard for the Cons to accept, and they must be in great pain, as their disappointment slowly builds, and they realize that the Great Satan will not be toppled after all.
Their stooge media will also be devastated, by their record of failure, and by the contempt of most decent Canadians, who believe that playing gotcha games in the middle of a pandemic is about as low as you can go.
And who will in just a few months, almost certainly reward Justin Trudeau with the majority he so richly deserves...
