Justin Trudeau and the Long Road To A New Majority

Since early March Justin Trudeau has been stepping out of his residence every morning to brief Canadians on the Covid-19 crisis.
And what his government is doing to try to help Canadians.
So I'm glad to see that after leading us to a very good place....
Trudeau will be taking a bit of a break.
And ending his daily briefings.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday he would begin scaling back his daily press briefings, which have provided updates on the novel coronavirus since March 13. Instead, he said he will provide news updates a few times a week as the country moves to reopen.
For nobody deserves a break more than he does.
So you might think that even the Cons would would give him some credit for a job well done. You know, from Canadian to Canadian eh?
But if you did think that, you'd be wrong. For the Cons are no longer a truly Canadian party. And this is how the grubby Pierre Poilievre reacted:
By mocking our decent prime minister as only a loser like Skippy could...
While continuing to pump up his already bloated pension.
As for the equally grubby Andrew Scheer, he's keeping busy accusing Trudeau of not being Canadian enough.
Can you believe that?First Trudeau says he doesn’t think Canada is the best country in the world. Now the Liberal media is issuing trigger warnings for the 🇨🇦. I will wave the 🇨🇦 proudly and celebrate the hope and opportunity our great country means to people fleeing violence and discrimination. pic.twitter.com/Snv6Rq4ADu— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) June 28, 2020
The Ugly American accusing Trudeau of not being Canadian enough?
I mean that's so outrageous, I was forced to reply in kind on Twitter...
But of course, the real reason the Cons are behaving so badly, is because they are desperate.
And who can blame them?
For when Leger and Mainstreet agree they must surely know that the writing is on the wall....
And when the NDP is either really low, or collapsing, so it can't split the vote.
And when even B.C. is going red...
The Cons must also know that it won't be too long before Trudeau calls an election, and goes for another crushing majority.
Yup, the universe is indeed unfolding just as I always said it would.
Covid stole my fireworks.
But I'm celebrating already...
Happy Canada Day everybody!!!
