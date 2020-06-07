Justin Trudeau Sends Donald Trump Another Silent Message

They have been marching all over the world to remember George Floyd, and denounce police brutality and anti-black racism.
They have been peacefully demonstrating in Canada too, from coast to coast to coast...
And in Ottawa yesterday, Justin Trudeau spoke powerfully again without saying a word.
It was quite a gesture, and a brave one too, considering how many Cons and other toxic Trudeau haters would dearly love to hurt or kill him.
So I was glad to see how people from all over the political spectrum appreciated what he did.
In politics, there are times where a political practitioner needs to fully engage, to leave an indelible mark on the citizenry. In a world where most events are forgotten, some moments endure. Today @JustinTrudeau met the moment. https://t.co/RZ87ylrl9G— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) June 6, 2020
Occasionally it is a moment to set aside adversarial partisan politics, to rise above daily #cdnpoli, to acknowledge the offices rather than the incumbents, and to add our voices to a message conveyed on behalf of our country 🇨🇦.
It was also another clear message to Donald Trump who has demanded that NOBODY SHOULD KNEEL !!#@!!And you say Bravo 👏https://t.co/8SpIiVqDga— Rick Anderson (@RickAnderson) June 6, 2020
So needless to say the Ugly American Andrew Scheer was not there, he dares not offend his master or his rabid Trumpanzee base would tear him to pieces.
He only rushes out of parliament to meet yellow vested bigots...
And salute them as only he could.
But that's OK, he wasn't missed. We have a real Canadian Prime Minister...
A prime minister who is defending our precious Canadian values.
One who is taking on bigots, misogynists, homophobes, the filthy American Cons, and our own racism.
And hopefully leading this country to an even better place...
