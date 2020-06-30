Are You Ready For A New And Deadly Pandemic?

The other day I took my first ride on the Toronto subway system since the Covid-19 crisis began, and I was both impressed and shocked.
Impressed by the cleanliness of the cars, and the efforts to promote social distancing, but shocked by how many passengers weren't wearing masks.
There are plans to make masks mandatory, but the fact that people have to be forced to wear them is a real problem.
For while Canada has been making good progress in its war on the deadly virus.
It doesn't take much to spark another outbreak, as the people of Kingston are finding out the hard way.
And what frustrates me is that so many are still not taking Covid seriously, even though scientists are still learning about its deadly effects.
In addition to respiratory distress, patients with COVID-19 can experience blood clotting disorders that can lead to strokes, and extreme inflammation that attacks multiple organ systems. The virus can also cause neurological complications that range from headache, dizziness and loss of taste or smell to seizures and confusion.
And recovery can be slow, incomplete and costly, with a huge impact on quality of life.
And as if that isn't bad enough, if we can't really flatten the curve this summer, we could get hit by a double whammy in the fall.
When Covid's second wave could join forces with a new and deadly influenza pandemic.
A new strain of flu that has the potential to become a pandemic has been identified in China by scientists. It emerged recently and is carried by pigs, but can infect humans, they say.
The researchers are concerned that it could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person, and trigger a global outbreak.
And the combination could kill tens of thousands of Canadians, swamp our hospitals, and overwhelm front line workers. It would be an absolute catastrophe.
So I have no time for those who would threaten mask makers...
We get harassed and threatened EVERY DAY for posting about our masks by Anti Maskers. They will be the 1st to be sick and wonder why.
Wear a mask! Think of others!!!
Sherrie
Wear a mask! Think of others!!!
I have no time for religious fanatics like these...
And needless to say I have nothing but contempt time for people who would throw a fit like this one in a supermarket.
Supermarket #Karen's reaction to being told she can't shop without a mask:
It's time to say enough is enough, and show some respect for others, as Justin Trudeau is trying to teach young Hadrien here...
Help spread the message. Wear a mask before the flu season arrives.
For if a deadly swine flu should arrive while Covid-19 is still raging.
The dead will be everywhere, and almost too many to count...
