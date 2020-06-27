Saturday, June 27, 2020
Covid-19 And The Dream Of A Better World
It's only been about four months since Covid-19 started sickening and killing people all over Canada and the world. And who knows how many more will die in the weeks and months ahead.
Or how long it will take for our economy to recover.
But along with the upheaval of the Black Lives Matter movement, the deadly virus has shaken our society to its foundations. It has forced many people to re-examine everything they believed in. It has shattered their illusions.
And allowed others, like Tom Foolery, to dream of a new and better world.
Now wasn't that nice, isn't Tom great?
I have no idea what's going to happen, but like him I believe that we'll never have a better chance for real change...
A new generation is demanding it.
The old world is dying.
And one way or the other a better world will be born...
Labels: Covid 19, Revolution, Tom Foolery
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment