Thursday, June 04, 2020
How Justin Trudeau Is Uniting Our Country
In my last post I looked at how the Con media was still trying to find any reason to attack Justin Trudeau.
Even when he said nothing, and even though they risk undermining the war against Covid-19, with their idiot questions about Donald Trump.
But luckily most Canadians understand that, and they are making their feelings clear.
So much so that they are not just supporting, but uniting behind the Trudeau government.
Given the health concerns and economic challenges facing the country, it is remarkable that satisfaction with the federal government’s performance has spiked upwards in our latest polling. But perhaps even more remarkable is that the divisions that marked polling in recent years are muted. People are more likely to share a common view than they were, and than might have been expected.
And what I find really encouraging is that most Canadians who are suffering from this hideous pandemic know they can trust the Trudeau government to help them.
Including a lot of Cons and NDP supporters.
So much for the Ugly American Andrew Scheer, who has accused those receiving CERB payments of being lazy fraudsters. And so much for his shameless stooge Jagmeet Singh.
But what I find even more encouraging is that most Canadians also feel that the Trudeau government is making good progress on climate change.
And of course this is the big one, the poll I like the most.
Because it's got MAJORITY written all over it.
And it does explain why the Cons, the NDP, and the Bloc losers are squawking so much.
Of course, as I'm sure you know, none of this is much of a surprise for me.
I always knew that Trudeau had it in him to be one of our greatest prime ministers.
But I have to admit, the screams of the Cons and other toxic Trudeau haters are louder than I had imagined.
And sweet music to me ears...
Labels: Abacus poll, Coronavirus pandemic, Justin Trudeau
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment