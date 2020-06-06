Donald Trump and the Road To Fascism

Donald Trump has been in an absolute frenzy all week, firing off more tweets than he ever has before. And never sounding more delusional and more dangerous.
It all began when it was revealed that he had been rushed into a White House bunker
And people started calling him #bunkerboy or #bunkerbitch.
Which drove him so wild, he started acting like a fascist...
For that was a fascist show, worthy of a third rate Hitler impersonator.
Trump, his corrupt cabinet, the generals, and Ivanka with a bible in her large, white, Maxa Mara handbag, heading to a church, for a quickie photo-op.
After Trump's stormtroopers had cleared peaceful demonstrators out of his way.
And the obvious question that must be asked is, where did Trump's Fuhrer fetish come from?
One explanation is that Trump has been a Hitler groupie for a long time, and even kept a copy of Hitler's speeches in his bedside cabinet.
A 1990 Vanity Fair article about billionaire businessman stated that Mr Trump’s then wife Ivana, said her husband owned a copy of “My New Order” – a printed collection of the Nazi leader’s speeches.
Another explanation, this one from Nicholas Kristof, is that Trump is trying to prove his manhood.
Trump’s call to dispatch armed forces to crush protests so that he can look tough betrays the military’s nonpartisan tradition and should trigger all our alarm bells.
When you’ve seen the ugliness of war, you don’t lightly summon tanks, helicopters or heavily armed troops to deal with civil disturbances; that’s a dangerous and damaging tactic of an insecure old man who claimed heel spurs to dodge the Vietnam draft and now needs to prove his own manhood.
Which is of course not easy...
Not when thousands and thousands of Americans are dead, thanks to his cowardly incompetence.
But whatever the explanation, all of this plays beautifully into the hands of his former defence secretary Jim Mad Dog Mattis...
And when they start running ads like this one comparing Mattis to Trump...
Trump's polls, like his teeny manhood, are sure to shrink further.
It's now finally possible to imagine his defeat.
And the day of justice that will follow...
