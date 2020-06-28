Donald Trump's Most Wonderfully Hellish Week

I feel like I've waited half my life to get a picture of Donald Trump as good as that one, for never have I seen him look so beaten.
It sums up what was one of Trump's worst weeks ever, and hopefully will be the one that will cost him the presidency.
As you probably know, the picture was taken when he returned from a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that he had promised would be huge or YUUUUUUGE.
But sadly for him it turned out to be an almost total bust.
He must have been horribly humiliated, for if there's one thing Trump cares about it's seats. And I'm sure the Secret Service didn't enjoy the rally either.
And neither did health officials, after Trump tried to sabotage their war on Covid-19.
Only to see new coronavirus cases explode all over the United States.
The grim reality of the novel coronavirus continued to batter the United States this weekend, with a record 44,782 new cases reported on Saturday, the second day in a row that new cases have risen above 40,000 and the fifth consecutive day setting a single-day record for cases.
Which needless to say did nothing to improve his image as President Covid or Donnie Death...
The monster who killed thousands of Americans with his abysmal ignorance and his unforgivable indifference.
Then Trump's Hell Week continued, when it was alleged that some of his Russian friends had been paying the Taliban to kill Americans.
A Russian military spy unit offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to attack coalition forces in Afghanistan, including U.S. and British troops, in a striking escalation of the Kremlin’s hostility toward the United States, American intelligence has found.
And he did nothing about it.
Which had many accusing him of treason...
But of course, the biggest blow, the one that I'm sure hurt Trump the most, was this one.
Joseph R. Biden Jr. has taken a commanding lead over President Trump in the 2020 race, building a wide advantage among women and nonwhite voters and making deep inroads with some traditionally Republican-leaning groups that have shifted away from Mr. Trump following his ineffective response to the coronavirus pandemic...
For just like he knows empty seats, he also knows bad ratings, and now he's desperate.
And in his latest tweet he's clearly trying to set his own country on fire...
June 27, 2020
So he will not go gently into the night, but after his hellish week, the writing is on the wall...
The Beast has been exposed.
He has shown the whole world who he really is.
And why he must be defeated in November.
Before he kills us all...
