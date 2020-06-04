Justin Trudeau's Silence and the Shame of Jagmeet Singh

It was the 21 seconds of silence that was heard around the world.
Part of Justin Trudeau's reply to a question about Donald Trump.
And it couldn't have been clearer or more Canadian.
And when I say clearer I mean it.
I got a whole bunch of text messages from friends in the UK and other parts of Europe this morning, all of them saying basically the same thing: What a prime minister, I wish he was ours.
Even the notorious Con fluffer Don Martin started off smearing Trudeau, and ended up praising him.
We might never know how Trudeau came up with a perfect way to express his personal outrage without giving the president cause for a cross-border counterpunch.
But perfect it was.
Trudeau can’t keep saying nothing when asked about a president who is just getting started on dividing his nation to conquer the electoral college.
But, for at least one day, Justin Trudeau managed to condemn without commentary, to convey disgust without decibels and to muffle any Trump backlash without saying a word.
Unfortunately however, there was one political leader in Canada (in addition to the separatist dwarf Blanchet) who didn't seem to understand that further arousing the madman in the White House may feel good, but is something real leaders should not do.
Not when the madman could lash out and hurt Canadians caught in the middle of a brutal epidemic.
And that leader of Canada's
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has condemned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's failure to call out the "reprehensible" actions of U.S. President Donald Trump as protests escalate over anti-black racism.
"His silence reveals hypocrisy," Singh said during a news conference in Ottawa this morning.
Whose intemperate remarks only reveal the depth of his ignorance.
And as I said on Twitter, also reveal his total inability to tell the difference between posturing and governing.
When Singh first became NDP leader I was happy, and thought he could do great things for the progressive movement.
But sadly, he has proven to be a massive disappointment. He can't even tell the difference between what is a federal or a provincial jurisdiction. He sounds more like Andrew Scheer every day.
And unless the NDP can get rid of him soon, they will find themselves along with him in a really bad place...
