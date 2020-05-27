Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Stephen Harper's Incredible Shrinking Legacy
A few days ago I wrote a post about Stephen Harper's appearance on an American right-wing talk show.
Where he claimed that the only reason he lost the 2015 election was because the media was united against him.
And like others I wondered whether he had returned to replace the hapless Andrew Scheer as interim leader.
But now I believe that we can all relax, because it doesn't look like Harper will be going anywhere...
His interview was a bust, it hardly got a mention in the MSM. And after his humiliating defeat at the hands of Justin Trudeau, the leader he claimed was "Just Not Ready," it seems that not many Cons are prepared to follow him anywhere.
And as Andrew Cohen writes, he cannot be rehabilitated.
No one says former Canadian prime ministers must gently fade away, once the way of American presidents. What we do expect, though, is a measure of honesty, generosity and self-reflection.
Harper offers none of that. He is elder but no statesman; he has second thoughts without sobriety. He cannot help himself.
He seems to be losing his grip on reality.
Harper denies that the authoritarian Viktor Orbán of Hungary is anti-Semitic because “he is the greatest friend of Israel in Europe,” a relationship which provides cover for a coded campaign of prejudice. He slams Germany’s Angela Merkel for “the enormous damage to her country for letting in a million refugees. She will never live that down.”
He praises his “great friend” Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption.
Great eh?
Once he was Jesus Harper....
Now he's just another Con loser, consorting with fascists, and trying to turn speeches into money.
As Sandy Garossino says, it's really amazing to see how his power is dissolving.
Behold Stephen Harper, the powerhouse victor of three back-to-back elections, all won with the self-same news outlets and journalists. Here’s a man who dominated this country for almost a decade, strode the world stage with Barack Obama, Angela Merkel and other historic figures, now reduced to fabricating bitter recriminations against the media on a second-rate YouTube channel.
How far he has fallen, how diminished his legacy...
And does he even realize that people are laughing at him?
From the wings, Stephen Harper may still control his chastened party, but Canadians have moved on.
Power may be enigmatic and mercurial, but you know it's finally over when the laughter is following you out the door.
The irony is that the Con media who Harper blames for his loss, were the ones who built him up as a Great Leader, and kept him in power until he was way past due.
So the Cons rotted like a fish from the head down.
And now Stephen Harper, the loser, can never go home...
LOL I'm sure it's his... legacy that shrinks every time one of his minions puts his foot in his mouth and Trudeau goes up another notch in the polls. 😉 But I digress. Now all that remains on the agenda is to hopefully send Judas Pete packing in the next election and put a full-circle end to the sad horror story of the Reformacons once and for all.ReplyDelete
But enough about Adolf Harper and the fash trash of the IDU. Simon I'm curious, what do you think Justin Trudeau will do many years from now in his post political/prime ministerial career? As he is still quite young, and even if he were to win another majority and serve out one more four year term, he would still only be fifty-five years old after ten years as PM. I know he told Rosie a couple years back that he misses the classroom and wants to go back to being an elementary school teacher, but I can honestly see him succeeding Guterres as UN SecGen eventually. He's done an incredible job of saving Canada from Harper's wreckage and Trump's insanity, and I think he has it in him to go save the world.
Harper would stroke out and Trump would gag himself on a cheeseberder. Thoughts and prayers, thoughts and prayers.
May he never earn the Brian Mulroney dollars. BTW BM THE PM just got paid 13 mill a year by a Cannibis company, and all the time he fought agaist it, he could have been paid, thats a public servant.ReplyDelete