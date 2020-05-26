Tuesday, May 26, 2020
The Military Blows The Whistle On A Sickening Scandal
When I first saw Canadian soldiers arriving at long term care homes in Ontario and Quebec I must admit I was shocked.
I didn't think they had the training or the equipment to be able to do much good.
But boy was I wrong.
Not only are they doing a great job, they have exposed a hidden horror.
The Canadian military has drawn the curtain back on horrific allegations of elder abuse in five Ontario long-term care homes, with precise, graphic reports of residents being bullied, drugged, improperly fed and in some cases left for hours and days in soiled bedding.
Within the military's shocking catalogue of abuse, neglect and cruelty is an accusation that delinquent care led to the death of a resident.
A horror that should shame us all.
It was in Orchard Villa that troops observed the choking death of one senior, who was lying down while being fed.
In the same centre, according to the report, troops had to send a senior to hospital after the resident fractured a hip and was not cared for by staff. Other patients were "left in beds soiled, in diapers, rather than being ambulated to the toilets."
"Cockroaches and flies present," one assessment said. "Rotten food smell noted in the hallway outside. CAF members found multiple old food trays stacked inside the bed table."
For a country that cannot take proper care of its oldest and most vulnerable citizens isn't much of a country...
But at least now the horror has been exposed thanks to the decency and bravery of our soldiers, 39 of whom have been infected by the invisible enemy that threatens us all.
And at least now Doug Ford and his ugly Cons will have to pay for this monstrous decision.
People with loved ones in long-term care homes in Ontario might assume those facilities are thoroughly inspected every year to ensure they are in compliance with safety standards and regulations as the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care says they should be.
But CBC News has learned that last year, only nine out of 626 homes in Ontario actually received so-called resident quality inspections (RQIs).
There must be a full public inquiry, and I can only hope that long term care centers will finally be brought under direct government control, so its fragile residents can live out their lives in safety and dignity.
It has been, and still is a real horror show.
But somebody finally saw their distress signal...
And help finally arrived...
Well done soldiers.
Keep up the good work. May your wounded recover quickly.
Know that all decent Canadians are proud of you.
And grateful for the truth as horrible as it may be...
I really don't agree with a lot of Nora Loreto's takes or how she presents them, but her indictment of how the M$M swept this tragedy under the rug for so long is spot on. It really shouldn't fall to ordinary people doing yeoman's work on social media to point out the glaring omissions in accountability that should have happened a long time ago. Which is why I hope to see a future post with your take on the newly mutated Toronto Death Star being taken over by Con donors hiding behind David Peterson as a Liberal figurehead, because I think that's going to have a chilling effect on how whistleblower breakthroughs like this are handled in the future. For instance who is going to look into Mike Harris bleeding grandma and grandpa to line his pockets at Chartwell now?ReplyDelete
If you go on Twitter, read Tracy Kent and Mike Gibbs. They're former insiders with the ONPCs who quit the party in disgust, and have first-person awareness and dirt on everything from the cronyism and incompetence at Public Health Ontario to all the real estate crooks who underwrote Ford's campaign and now have their filthy snouts in the feeding trough of LTC investment. Tyler Watt is a young podcaster and recently graduated nursing student who has brought receipts of now deleted tweets by Merilee Fullerton complaining about red tape getting in the way of further privatization. You won't see that in any mainstream rag. Go see G.T. Lem's analysis from earlier today: Evan was his usual empty suit infotainment VJ today, running interference for Ford like he always does while allowing Cons and crocodile-tears gaslighting Singh to point the finger at Trudeau and the previous provincial Liberal governments. Christ, just turn Power Play over to Ben Mulroney already, it's no better than a celebrity gossip program as it is. These horrors are what's been happening in Ontario and what civilian sleuths have been screaming about while Canada's finest stenographers were focused on CHEESECAKE?!?!? Let them eat... oh, you know!
Doug Ford must resign immediately and heads need to roll at Queen's Park. This is criminal neglect en masse and an outright human rights violation. Sadly, Canada is losing its journalists at a crucial moment when it needs them more than ever. Trudeau was so prescient when, in his speech on the Easter holiday and Vimy Ridge anniversary, he invoked the fading Greatest Generation to hammer home the point that elders deserve so much better than this. But who will look out for them or speak truth to power, when power sponsors the truth? 💵 💰 📰