Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Will Justin Trudeau Call An Early Election?
It seems like only yesterday that Peter MacKay was claiming that Canadians had lost faith in the Trudeau government, and was demanding an October election.
But he's not doing that any longer.
Peter MacKay, one of four candidates left fighting to be the next leader of the Conservative Party, says he doesn’t believe that Canadians want a federal election this fall as the country continues to grapple with the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
MacKay is blaming Covid-19 for his change of heart, but I'm sure these latest poll numbers also helped cool his jets.
For with the Liberals on the rise, and the Cons still losing ground, especially in B.C...
An early election would almost certainly result in another crushing Liberal majority.
Which leads to an obvious question, will Justin Trudeau call one?
Would it be fair to state that none of the challenges facing Canada in this post-COVID-19 period have been, nor could have been, addressed in last fall’s federal election?
Is there a case to be made that Canadians ought to have the opportunity to vote on which party should lead them through the fiscal storm lurking over the horizon?
As Philippe J. Fournier suggests, Trudeau could easily justify an election.
Especially since according to a recent Abacus poll the Cons are the ones who really want one as soon as possible...
So how could Trudeau disappoint them?
And with a seat projection like this one...
How could he disappoint his supporters?
The biggest obstacle of course, will be the state of the pandemic.
But if we can flatten the Covid curve by the end of the summer.
We can hold an election in October, flatten the Cons for a generation.
Go back to the future...
And start all over again....
Labels: Covid Pandemic, Justin Trudeau, Leger poll
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment