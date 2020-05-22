Friday, May 22, 2020
Andrew Scheer's Most Miserable Birthday Ever
It was Andrew Scheer's birthday the other day, but as you can imagine the celebrations were somewhat muted.
None of his Cons felt much like celebrating, not when so many of his Cons are afraid that thanks to Scheer they are going to lose their seats in the next election.
And of course, this was a lousy birthday present.
Yet another poll showing how far him and his Cons have fallen.
While Justin Trudeau is recalibrating his government’s agenda, Canadians are showing a positive reaction to his leadership. However the reset has not been successfully managed by Andrew Scheer – perhaps the only expectations of him were to set aside partisanship but he seems to have left many in his own party, and in the CPC stronghold of Alberta feeling uncomfortable with his posturing.
But then who can be surprised? When as Tom Walkom points out, the Ugly American is still fighting the war he lost.
Pity Andrew Scheer. First, the Conservative leader lost the last federal election. Then his own party told him it was time to go. Now, as the Conservatives engage in a contest to pick a new leader to replace him, Scheer is left temporarily holding the fort.
You’d think he would just keep his mouth shut until the new leader, whoever that might be, takes over in August. But that, it seems, is not Scheer’s style. He continues to demonize Justin Trudeau, even though polls suggest that most Canadians think the Liberal prime minister is doing a reasonable job.
And looking more out of it with every passing day...
He is still fighting the last war. He has never accepted the fact that Trudeau won the last election. As a result, he can never treat the Liberal government as legitimate. He focuses on issues, such as keeping the Commons physically open, that most people don’t care about. He treats programs that people do care about, like CERB, as hotbeds of fraud. He remains fixated on debt and deficit.
At one level, most of this doesn’t matter. Scheer is on his way out. But until August he is the voice of his party, a voice that is increasingly strident and out of date.
Which explains why so many young Canadians support Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
And why the future belongs to us.
Poor loser Scheer, if he thought his last birthday was a downer.
I think it's safe, to say the worst is still to come...
In the last bar graph, the Libs fare WORST among young voters! This should be very concerning to the Liberal party, since people tend to establish their future voting patterns in their youth.ReplyDelete
The old saw about people becoming more conservative as they age is not backed by social science research. The oldest cohort is pretty evenly split between Libs and Cons, with few NDP voters. This reflects the voting patterns of their youth, when the Tories stood for more than bigotry and cutting taxes on the rich. Con support drops off significantly among those who began voting after the PC collapse under Mulroney and the takeover of the party by Reform.
The NDP is eating significantly into Liberal support among younger voters. The Libs should be asking themselves whether it's worth continuing to support fossil fuels and increasing social inequality. The current health and economic crises provide an ideal opportunity to change direction.