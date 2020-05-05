Tuesday, May 05, 2020

How Andrew Scheer Is Burying The Cons



I'm sure for a lot of Canadians it was a recurring nightmare. A question that kept them up at night.

 What would have happened if the Cons had won the election and Andrew Scheer not Justin Trudeau was in charge of the war against COVID-19?

Well now they know, and sure enough, it couldn't be more horrifying.


Can you believe that? Canadians have just started receiving those payments to help them and their families, and already Scheer wants those payments reduced?

 As I said on Twitter, could he be more heartless or more disgusting?



One can only wonder what would he have done if he had become  prime minister? 

 And how much help would Canadians have received?

 Answer: not much

 Most of it would probably have gone straight into the pockets of bigot churches for redistribution to the "needy."



And the good news? 

 Scheer is never going to be prime minister and judging from this latest poll neither are any other Cons...



Wow. Have you ever seen numbers like that? Isn't karma great?



The Ugly American and his filthy Cons tried to bury our country and its values.

 But they didn't understand our country.

 So we're burying them instead...



  1. jrkrideau3:53 PM

    Now, if we can get Peter McKay elected leader of the Cons….

