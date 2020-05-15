Andrew Scheer: Now Even Some Cons Are Calling Him A Zombie

As I'm sure you know, I believe that Andrew Scheer is the most morally depraved leader in modern Canadian history. He was already known to be a serial liar, a racist, a misogynist, a vile homophobe, and a climate change denier.
But the pandemic has dragged him into the foul depths where only the cruelest and most dirty beasts roam.
For first he accused the CERB program of encouraging suffering Canadians to be lazy.
Now he's accusing Justin Trudeau of turning a blind eye to fraud.
And is once again smearing Trudeau, and all those who are receiving those CERB payments, as only a Con beast could...Trudeau is turning a blind eye to fraud.— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) May 14, 2020
He is letting down future generations.
For as Trudeau has repeated over and over again, and the Star Editorial Board also points out, the idea is to get help to those who desperately need it, and deal with any fraud artists later.
Everyone knew some people would try and cheat the system. They always do. And no one tried to pretend otherwise. From Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on down, officials openly acknowledged there would be fraud. They said they’d deal with that down the road, once the immediate crisis had eased.
Yet here we are, seven weeks later, and from some quarters the cry is going up: the CERB is rife with fraud! And the Liberals are turning a blind eye! In the pages of the Toronto Sun, Trudeau is accused of treating the public purse like his “personal piggy bank” for partisan gain.
For if the government hadn't done that, those who would have suffered the most would have been the poorest Canadians and their families...
Just imagine if all those people had been thrown out of work with nothing to fall back on. Or if they had to go through a cumbersome qualification process to weed out the cheats.
As Trudeau noted, they’d still be waiting for their money and the government would, quite rightly, stand accused of failing to provide help when it was most needed. By now we’d be in the midst of a humanitarian crisis, with untold numbers of people unable to buy the most basic necessities. And the economy would be in even worse shape than it is.
But of course Andrew Scheer can't or won't get that, because he lives in a rent-free mansion, with cooks, maids, gardeners, and chauffeurs, and all he cares about is "getting"Justin Trudeau.
Even at a time when a monstrous pandemic is killing thousands of Canadians.
It's sickening, it offends every notion of decency my parents taught me. But there is some good news.
A lot of Cons don't like what they're seeing...
And some in the Con establishment, apparently dislike the Ugly American almost as much as I do, and even consider him a zombie leader...
I must admit I like Teneycke's image of Scheer still lurching from one mistake to another.Conservative strategist Kory Teneycke slams Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) May 14
"He just won't go away. That's why I refer to him as the zombie leader. He died in December but he is still wandering around the halls of Parliament lurching from one mistake to another." pic.twitter.com/X8lfzhMWVc
Although I must say that I ALWAYS knew Scheer was a zombie...
An alien religious fanatic and right-wing extremist, who if given half a chance would change this country beyond recognition.
Just like I always knew that Justin Trudeau had it in him to be a
First he'll lead us to victory over the murderous virus.
Then he'll lead us to victory over the beastly Cons.
And hopefully bury them forever...
