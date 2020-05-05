Donald Trump and the Video That's Driving Him Crazy

Last Sunday night Donald Trump shocked most decent Americans by taking part in a Fox News town hall at the Lincoln Memorial.
And making an absolute fool of himself over and over again.
"They always said Lincoln -- nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse."
But now it seems that the outraged spirit of Lincoln may have had its revenge.
For a group of disaffected Republicans who call themselves The Lincoln Project, have just released a video that is driving Trump crazy, or crazier...
And had him tweeting like a maniac late into the night on Monday.
President Donald Trump late Monday lashed out online against a cadre of conservative critics seeking to thwart his reelection bid — a group that includes attorney George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.
“I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad,” Trump wrote of George Conway.
“They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles!” Trump concluded.
Only to further prove that he's not all there, and must be removed from office as soon as is humanly possible.
As for me, I summed up my feelings in this tweet.
The Beast has clearly been wounded.Donald Trump comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln makes me feel like vomiting.The great Lincoln saved his country, the grubby Trump is destroying it. I can hardly wait for the election when decent Americans will finally get to shout “Sic Semper Tyrannis!!” https://t.co/xpgJZtcZXs— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) May 4, 2020
The pressure is getting to him.
It's only a matter of time before he finally cracks.
And his epitaph is already written...
