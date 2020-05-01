Friday, May 01, 2020
Gun Control And the Women Who Made It A Canadian Value
Growing up in Montreal I was haunted by the picture of these murdered women.
Murdered at the École Polytechnique more than 30-years-ago.
Savagely slaughtered just for being women, by a man who hated feminists.
At my high school, not far from where the massacre took place, every December 6th was a day to remember them. And I used to love lighting those candles and sheltering them from the wind.
But what enraged me as I grew up, was seeing the Cons trying to diminish their legacy, and the legacy of those who loved them, by claiming the slaughter was the work of a madman not a misogynist.
Even though the gunman shouted "you're a bunch of feminists" before opening fire.
And of course, I hated the way the ugly Cons are always trying to turn this country into a version of gun crazy America.
You know, that kind of place, full of armed crazies and drenched in blood.
I couldn't live with that, so I have always stood up to them, even though no issue I have ever written about has caused me to receive more death threats.
And even though there have been so many other brutish massacres of the innocent, from Dawson College, to the recent horror in Nova Scotia.
So you can imagine how great I felt when I read this.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced a ban on some 1,500 makes and models of military-grade "assault-style" weapons in Canada, effective immediately.
Starting today, licensed gun owners will no longer be allowed to sell, transport, import or use these sorts of weapons in this country.
How grateful I felt to have a real Canadian leader who even in the midst of a terrible pandemic, and a state of economic collapse, is standing up for our precious values.
And also, how angry I felt to see that the bestial Cons haven't changed a bit.
They are now even more American than ever, they are a clear and present danger to this country, and must never be allowed to govern it.
Of course, we still have a long way to go before we can make Canada an even safer place.
But at least those poor murdered women can rest in peace.
Their legacy helped make gun control a Canadian value.
So long after the Cons are just a bad memory, or a foul stench.
We shall remember them...
Labels: gun control, gun nutz, Justin Trudeau, Montreal Massacre
