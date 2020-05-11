How The Coronavirus Deniers Are Now Threatening Us All

I must admit that as the days warm up, I'm finding it harder and harder to spend my spare time locked up in my self imposed prison cell.
And the sight of a guy portaging a canoe down the street is enough to drive me wild.
But as much as I long to be free, or understand why so many are desperate to end the lockdown,
I fear that ending it too quickly could lead to disaster.
For the deathly virus is still out there. It's still killing hundreds of Canadians every day. It's still devastating the economy.
It's not going anywhere in a hurry.
“Exactly how long remains to be seen,” said Marc Lipsitch, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “It’s going to be a matter of managing it over months to a couple of years. It’s not a matter of getting past the peak, as some people seem to believe.”
We still don't know what it can do to children.
Or what they might do to others.
And although in Canada we are slowly flattening the curve, except in Quebec.
The crazies are coming out of the woodwork, and threatening to sabotage all the progress we have made by holding demonstrations all over Canada to demand an end to the lockdown.
Like this one in Toronto...
#Coronavirus protesters took to Queen's Park again this afternoon to protest the lockdown #Covid_19 #protest #Toronto
Or this one in Vancouver...
The pro-infection rally arrives at St Paul's hospital in Vancouver
Medical staff, police, and security are waiting
Something happens in the intersection causing the crowd to lash out at officers
And yes, in case you wondered, they really are freaks.
As is this guy who blogs at Progressive Bloggers, and seems to believe that he knows more than the scientists.
“Social distancing” doesn’t work. The science indicates 27 feet is needed. Six feet is useless – unless you want to sow panic and fear, and divide and conquer the people, which of course is the elite-driven objective, which the lemmings blindly obey.
Masks don’t work, as even the WHO admitted. They do however cut off oxygen to the body and brain, lowering immune resistance as well as functional intelligence – which partly explains the mass insanity and loss of ability to think critically or to use basic common sense reasoning.
Mass quarantine, which is mass house arrest, doesn’t work, as Sweden and Taiwan have proved. In fact, it is causing alienation and economic devastation to soar, which will, if continued, result in surging poverty, sickness and death.
When it's clear he doesn't know his ass from his elbow, and like all the others is only undermining the battle to defeat a ruthless killer.
Encouraging others to ignore social distancing.
A looooooot of people packed the city's parks and beaches this weekend.
Which can only further endanger the lives of the old and the vulnerable, and threaten us all.
As well as demoralizing those who are risking their lives every day of the week to try to save as many sick people as possible...
Which is simply unforgivable.
And the good news? Those who expose themselves to the virus may kill the helpless innocent.
And help keep the lockdown going forever.
But the virus is patient. As I said before, it's not going anywhere.
And hopefully sooner or later, it will also cull the guilty....
