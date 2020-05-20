Wednesday, May 20, 2020
The Amazing Spring Of Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau was looking very spiffy at his regular briefing this morning.
Maybe it was just the sunny Spring day, or his new jacket.
Or maybe it was this shiny new poll.
For those numbers are truly amazing, and something to celebrate.
Except of course if you're Andrew Scheer, who was about 12 points ahead of Trudeau at this time last year, but now trails him by 19.
But don't feel too bad for the Ugly American, for he still thinks him and his party are WINNERS!!
Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says whomever replaces him will inherit a party in a strong position.
"The next leader is going to inherit a well-functioning party, a strengthened Opposition and a team that is ready to go and put a plan before Canadians to earn their trust in the next election," he said.
Right.
As if Canadians could trust the Cons not to claw back that CERB money, and steal the food off their tables.
As if the Cons are going up instead of down...
You know, if Justin Trudeau continues his amazing climb he is going to have to change his new outfit for a space suit.
While the Ugly American Andrew Scheer is going to have to settle for a full clown costume...
He's being defeated, he's being crushed, he's being humiliated.
We finally have the Cons where we want them.
And we are going to DESTROY them...
