Why Is A Coronavirus Denier Pretending He Is A Progressive?

About three weeks ago I wrote a post looking at those who were still refusing to accept the deadly nature of Covid-19.
I warned that kind of ignorance could kill us.
And I wondered why a Coronavirus denier was blogging at Progressive Bloggers.
And was in such a fevered state of denial he actually believed that COVID-19 was less dangerous than the common flu.
In WWII, people knew that fascism had arisen in Germany, Italy and Japan. And they fought it, and defeated it. Today, the majority are asleep, while fascism arises again. They have no idea what danger they are in. But they are afraid of a bug that is less dangerous than the common flu. This is problematic, to say the least.
In my post I included some medical stories to try to educate him. But sadly I failed.
He's still spewing out the same garbage.
Every year a tragic event happens. 300,000 to 600,000 people die globally of the flu. Most are very old, very ill, or immune compromise, but that is still tragic, of course. In 2020 fewer people have died of a novel coronavirus (a new form within the cold and flu family of viruses) than from previous years’ typical flu deaths.
Clearly the numbers don’t add up. This is not about public health. It is a power grab, with an extremely exaggerated relatively minor health issue used as the propaganda narrative to justify and cover it up.
Still believing that only he knows The Truth.
And since none of the other writers at Progressive Bloggers are willing to take him on, I guess I'll have to repeat this again:
His numbers don't add up.
The coronavirus is FAR more dangerous than the flu.
Using an apples-to-apples comparison, we can say that the coronavirus and the disease it causes, covid-19, have already killed eight times as many people as the flu. By the time we get data for the entire season, the difference appears likely to be at least tenfold, or a full order of magnitude.
The coronavirus, Faust writes, “is not anything like the flu: It is much, much worse.”
I could add lots of other grim scientific facts, like the so-called happy hypoxia that allows you to feel like you're healthy when in reality you're on the verge of sudden death.
Or how about the way it can cause clots to form in healthy young people, and even if they survive can leave holes in their lungs.
Or how it spreads so quickly in just a couple of days it can take down a nuclear reactor or a meat plant.
But why bother when all I want to do is warn that pompous alt-left asshole that his kind of denial is only encouraging these other Con wingnuts?
In the United States...
What the hell is going on here pic.twitter.com/szPk0XmsWg— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 3, 2020
And in Canada...
Please note that these Trumpling crazies are directing their deranged chants in the direction of so-called hospital row. They are trying to demoralize the medical workers who are risking their lives to fight the pandemic. And it couldn't be more obscene. https://t.co/xeftX3FUfJ— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) May 3, 2020
The RepubliCon wingnuts who seem determined to endanger the lives of health workers, old and vulnerable people in care homes, or anyone for that matter. While keeping the rest of us in a lockdown until Christmas or beyond.
You know, I shouldn't have to say this, and others at Progressive Bloggers should be backing me up. But sadly a lot of so-called progressives are good at calling people neo-liberals, or fa-fa-fa-FASCISTS.
But seem to lack any kind of empathy. And without empathy, you are not a progressive by any stretch of the imagination.
And you might as well be marching with the Derps, or the really stupid people...
So to all those coronavirus deniers I would just say this:
Please wallow in your ignorance.
Until the day it kills you.
But your fa-fa-fa-fascist ignorance is NOT going to kill us....
