Will The Ugly American Andrew Scheer Now Finally Resign?

He tried to hide it for many years. He didn't want anyone to know that he was also an American citizen.
Especially since he had gone after Former Gov. General Michaëlle Jean for holding a French citizenship.
And when he was finally exposed, he promised to renounce his American citizenship as soon as possible.
But sadly the Ugly American was lying. Again.
Can you believe it? He's still an American citizen, and he has no intention of renouncing it.Scheer says he halted the process of renouncing his U.S. citizenship once he stepped down as leader. Why? "Just for personal reasons..." #ctvqp #cdnpoli— CTV QUESTION PERIOD (@ctvqp) May 17, 2020
More here: https://t.co/MOf0PXlvQy pic.twitter.com/e2LLvrv4q3
Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer still holds his U.S. citizenship, after stating during the 2019 federal election campaign that he was in the process of renouncing it.
"Knowing that I won't be prime minister, I discontinued that process," Scheer said.
And to make this scandal even weirder, he won't tell us why or when.
Asked why the change of heart, Scheer cited "personal reasons."
He could not say when exactly he stopped the process of dropping his American citizenship. "I'd have to go back and check," he said.
I believe it's because as a major figure in the shadowy religious right movement he wants to be able to freely visit his followers in both countries.
But since the Ugly American is clearly losing his marbles.
I suppose anything is possible...
But whatever those "personal reasons" senior Con strategists aren't amused.
The other day Kory Teneycke compared Scheer to a "zombie leader lurching from one mistake to the other."
Now Jenni Byrne, who helped elect Stephen Harper and Doug Ford, has given also him a big thumbs down.
Or better said squashed him like a bug.
Scheer wants to stay on as leader so he can direct his coven of religious fanatics, misogynists, racists, and homophobes to decide who will replace him. And so keep his power and influence.
But I think it's too late for that. The Ugly American has corrupted his party so completely.
Nothing can save him or his Cons now...
No comments:
Post a Comment