Sunday, May 24, 2020
Will The Cons Replace Andrew Scheer With Stephen Harper?
In my last post I looked at how Stephen Harper is now blaming the Con media for his humiliating loss to Justin Trudeau.
And I had a good laugh, for it sounded so ridiculous.
But I'm not laughing anymore.
Because now a Con in Quebec is comparing Harper to Churchill...
And according to Michael Harris, is suggesting that Harper should return to politics to replace Scheer as interim leader, and then run for Con leader. Again.
“Colleagues:
“Many of us were relieved in April when the Conservative Party postponed the leadership ballot until later in the summer...We should now rethink the process, as well as the timing, of choosing the next leader.
“Canada will need a serious government of national unity lead [sic] by an experienced leader strong enough to stop the bleeding and unite the country in the days to come.”
“Churchill was called out of retirement to take control of a desperate Britain in the autumn of 1939. Sometimes the man seeks the position. Sometimes the position seeks the man. Canadians need to draft Stephen Harper into service again.”
It all sounds pretty dubious to me, and more a measure of Con desperation than anything else.
But we live in strange times. The post pandemic world has no doubt clouded the future of Harper's consulting business, as it has most others.
The International Democrat Union he chairs is becoming harder and harder to run, and even more irrelevant.
So Harper just might welcome a chance to return to Canadian politics, even if he is no Churchill. And Canadians aren't exactly ready to welcome him with open arms:
However, speaking for myself I do hope Harper returns to the political arena.
For if watching him go down the first time was one of the greatest pleasures of my life.
I'm sure the next time will be even better...
