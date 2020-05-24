The Pathetic Return of the Con Zombie Stephen Harper

In October it will be five years since a pale, shell shocked Stephen Harper stumbled out into the night after being humiliated by Justin Trudeau, the leader he claimed wasn't ready.
Since that fateful night Harper hasn't had anything to say about why he lost the election.
But now in an interview with the right-wing talk show host Dennis Prager, Great Failed Leader is finally pointing the shaky finger of blame.
And believe it or not, he's blaming the Con media!!!
It's absolutely pathetic, and the Con media is going ballistic.
Which I find hilarious.
But then to be fair who can blame them? They did work so hard to get him elected.
Their news organizations had endorsed Harper and his Cons over and over again.
The American-owned Postmedia chain had made their bias only too obvious.
The Ottawa Citizen, The Vancouver Sun, Fort McMurray Today, and other papers replaced their entire front pages with the flamboyant ads endorsing the Tories just days before the federal election.
The spreads said either "Voting Liberal will cost you," or "Voting NDP or Liberal will cost you," followed by explanations of how those parties' platforms would affect voters. There was also a ballot-style checkbox marking a "Conservative" vote.
And the real reason Harper was bounced from power was because he was the worst prime minister in modern Canadian history, most of the people in this country were sick to death of him.
And they wanted a real Canadian prime minister...
And the even better news?
Andrew Scheer is proving to be a good student...
He's finishing what Harper started, and demolishing what's left of the Cons.
So one ghastly zombie....
Is now being followed by another...
The Cons are indeed the walking dead.
And after the next election there won't be many left...
