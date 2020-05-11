The Covid Children and the Toxic Trudeau Haters

A recent poll suggested that half of all Canadians are experiencing some form of depression, and half are saying they’re feeling hopeless.
So it's not hard to imagine how many Canadian children are feeling. Caught up in a crisis they don't really understand, as well as missing their friends.
So the other day Justin Trudeau decided to reach out to them and their parents.
First he asked any mothers watching to leave the room so he could deliver this message to their children.
“Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, kids. It’s a special day for all the people who are mothers to us: our moms, stepmoms, grandmothers and older sisters. So let’s show them how much we love and care about them. You might want to get up early to make her breakfast or ask Dad to help you get her some flowers. Or, if you’re not together this year because of the virus or other reasons, you can draw her a card, or set up a video call. Whatever you do, I’m sure it will make her day and express how much you love her, how much you need her and how much she has your full support and love during this difficult time. And, all the time as well.”
Which had some Cons accusing Trudeau of trying to kidnap and/or rape their children.
But as grotesque as that was, it was nothing compared to the torrent of abuse that ensued when Trudeau sent their parents this message yesterday
Hey parents! If your kids are stuck on a homework question, feel free to pass this message along. Because as a teacher, I want to help out. Let me know what the difficult question is by replying to this tweet or using the hashtag #CanadaHomeworkHelp - and I’ll see what I can do. pic.twitter.com/MivkOaE8KM— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 10, 2020
I won't tell you what those Cons said, because so much of it was so vile and so pornographic, it shocked even some of their supporters.
And had a lot of other Canadians shaking their heads in disgust.
As for me, I made my feelings clear...
As I have for a long time.
Toxic Trudeau hate is a real and growing problem in this country
I have always been against it, from the ugliness of the loathsome Disaffected Lib suggesting that Trudeau be raped in jail.
To the equally loathsome Ugly American Andrew Scheer who spreads hatred, and infects this country like the COVID-19 virus...
And would destroy even a message intended to help children, in his feverish attempt to take down Trudeau, and destroy Team Canada.
Even in the middle of a deadly pandemic.
It's obscene, it's evil.
And he must be stopped, and forced to resign, before him and his filthy Cons further corrupt this country...
QAnon and its attendant lunacies are a perverse Russian psy-op weaponized by the global right (IDU) against liberal public figures for the "crime" of wanting to improve people's lot in the world. These libelous creeps -- probably the lion's share of whom have candy vans of their own -- wail in bad faith, where is Sophie, where is Sophie? No wonder she's avoiding the public eye and shielding her family, and who could blame her? Do they hear themselves talk? It's their fault her husband ended up having to wear a bulletproof vest at a campaign event. It was they who bombarded social media with twisted messages hoping she would die of coronavirus, that Margaret would die in a house fire, and that bad things would happen to the Trudeau children. Now they're going after other people's kids as a proxy for their irrational hatred of the prime minister? Why do these idiots continue to breathe moistly and waste oxygen?ReplyDelete
It's really a testament to his tenacity and his genuine love of country that Justin Trudeau simply ignores this collective psychosis, allows the authorities to monitor the nuclear dumpster fire that is the reply column to his honeypot account, and lets the Cons metaphorically hang themselves with their own political rope, complete with stinking weighted albatross. But this is getting ridiculous. It's long overdue that Canada toughened up its laws on cyber crime and incitement to hatred. Levant, Bexte and especially Batshit Batters deserve at the very least to be sued, while the rest of these keyboard-warrior lowlifes ought to be quarantined in jail.