Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Randy Rainbow and the Mad Doctor Trump
Donald Trump isn't playing the mad doctor any longer, and suggesting that you can cure COVID-19 by injecting disinfectant into your veins, or shoving a powerful light up your rear end.
Not after he was informed that poison control calls have been soaring.
Not after learning that his polls are tanking.
And not after he finally figured out that people are laughing at him all over the world.
Including his nemesis Randy Rainbow...
Trump is too much of a narcissistic psychopath to understand what's really happening.
But I suggest he might as well have a swig of his own cocktail.
For the story will follow him all the way to the election.
And it almost certainly is going to kill him....
