Has Mad Doctor Trump Made A Fatal Mistake?

He's trapped in the White House. He can't play golf. The pandemic has blown his economic boom out of the window.
And it's all driving Donald Trump crazy... or crazier.
So much so that he's playing doctor again.
After hearing presentation President Trump suggests irradiating people's bodies with UV light or injecting them with bleach or alcohol to deal with COVID19. pic.twitter.com/cohkLyyl9G— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 23, 2020
It's crazy stuff, and the reaction of his science advisor, Dr Deborah Birx, is worth the price of admission.
Here is Dr. Birx's reaction when President Trump asks his science advisor to study using UV light on the human body and injecting disinfectant to fight the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MVno5X7JMA— Daniel Lewis (@Daniel_Lewis3) April 24, 2020
Later Trump claimed he was being "sarcastic" and that the "fake news" was to blame.
But then we found out that Trump got his advice about bleach as a "miracle cure" from the well known quack Mark Grenon.
Grenon styles himself as “archbishop” of Genesis II – a Florida-based outfit that claims to be a church but which in fact is the largest producer and distributor of chlorine dioxide bleach as a “miracle cure” in the US. He brands the chemical as MMS, “miracle mineral solution”, and claims fraudulently that it can cure 99% of all illnesses including cancer, malaria, HIV/Aids as well as autism.
You know, this guy...
And when you add it all up, Frank Bruni suggests that Trump is self-destructing.
While Trump may indeed be careening toward four more years, it’s at least as possible that he’s self-destructing before our eyes.
I know, I know: He’s Trump. He carries the secret weapon of his spectacular shamelessness, which means that he’ll resort to ploys and lies that even the most unscrupulous of his opponents wouldn’t attempt. He’ll destroy what he must so long as he gets to rule over the wreckage.
He’s Houdini, he’s Scheherazade, he’s all the escape artists of history and fiction rolled into one and swirled with golden-orange topping. He’s lucky beyond all imagining. But here’s the thing about luck: It runs out.
The unbesotted see and hear the president for what he is: a tone-deaf showman who regards everything, even a mountain of corpses, as a stage
It's all music to my ears of course, but so is this from Paul Krugman.
I could be wrong, but somehow the Lysol moment feels like it could be a psychological turning point — the moment when even a lot of Trump diehards face up to his essential unfitness 1/— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) April 24, 2020
And I have the feeling — which is all that it is — that suggesting that people inject themselves with disinfectant may in its own way be the comparable moment, when even the true believers run out of excuses 4/— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) April 24, 2020
Of course I could be wrong. But right now my sense is that, to turn the pundit cliche on its head, yesterday was the day Trump stopped being president 5/— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) April 24, 2020
I don't know if I dare believe that, I have been disappointed too often.
But there is no doubt that Trump is falling apart.
And the virus is slowly killing him...
