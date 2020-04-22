Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Boris Johnson, Covid -19, and the Verdict of History
Because my parents live in Scotland, I'm forced to worry about the fight against Covid-19 in the UK where the Con clown Boris Johnson rules.
Who after surviving his close encounter with Covid-19, has been praising the NHS for saving him.
"I can't thank them enough. I owe them my life," he said in comments that were released to journalists and confirmed by his office on Sunday.
But has yet to admit that he was a victim of his own criminal irresponsibility.
Or admit that while he was lucky to survive, thousands of others who followed his bad example did not.
Including scores of medical staff who were not properly equipped to fight the virus. Which sadly shouldn't surprise anyone, since Britain's ugly Tories have spent years gutting the NHS.
So this fake Churchill stuff from Johnson couldn't sound more pathetic:
"We will win because our National Health Service is the beating heart of this country. It is the best of this country, it is unconquerable, it is powered by love."
Especially since so many people died just because Johnson and his bestial Tories didn't listen to the scientists.
It’s now clear that so many people have died, and so many more are desperately ill, simply because our politicians refused to listen to and act on advice. Scientists like us said lock down earlier; we said test, trace, isolate. But they decided they knew better.
But what's really obscene, and what really infuriates me, is that although so many people are dead, Johnson is being treated like a hero for simply surviving.
There are now fears that Britain may have Europe’s worst death toll from the coronavirus, despite having had longer to prepare after watching the tragedies unfold in Italy and Spain. Experts cite an earlier lockdown, better planning, and strategies around community testing and contact tracing as some of the vital measures needed to manage the crisis. Some of these can — and should — still be put in place.
But rather than focus laserlike on these urgent matters, Mr. Johnson’s spinners and supporters in the press filled airtime by casting his health as a metaphor for the country’s well-being, his recovery as national resilience writ large. His leadership left Britain vulnerable and shamefully ill prepared, yet his popularity is rising. Thanks to cheering chunks of the national media, any blame will likely bounce off the prime minister as his terrifying brush with the virus is crafted into his comic hero superpower.
Some comic hero, some wanker.
Luckily, some in the media are starting to realize that Johnson is the wrong man in the wrong job at the wrong time.
No government could be fully ready for this: future lessons will be learned from South Korea and others. But this we know: our government is singularly unsuited to the task and unfit for purpose.
If Johnson blunders on as the economy collapses, then we shall truly know we are in the hands of fanatics.
Which is some consolation. But not enough to satisfy me. I am waiting for the day that Johnson will be dragged before the court of history.
For I haven't the slightest doubt that its verdict will be a harsh one...
Labels: Boris Johnson, Con clowns, Covid Pandemic
IDU Cons gonna con... speaking of which, I was glad to see that nobody besides Coyne, Fife and their ratfucking cousins at the Irrational Post cared about Turnbull's obnoxious remarks about Trudeau either. I only bring this up because just like Australia's misnomered Liberals which are nothing like Canada's governing party of same name, BoJo and Trump are monsters of Murdoch media, and the Melbourne madman behind Pox News is another cretin who needs to be hauled before the Nuremberg courts. Brexit will kill the NHS by opening it up to American cannibalism. This buffoon and his co-conspirators like Farage and Bannon have the blood of countless Covid-19 victims on their hands. Thank whatever mercies above that Canada dodged a nuclear bullet last fall, and doesn't have Yankee Doodle Andy in Ottawa tearing healthcare to shreds because he thinks Brexit is cool.ReplyDelete