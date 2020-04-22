Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Is Andrew Scheer Hoping To Succeed Himself?
Andrew Scheer has always been a weird bird. He's a religious fanatic, a racist, a misogynist, a homophobe, and a climate change denier.
But lately his kooky behaviour appears to be spinning out of control. He seems to be campaigning for office again, even though he's just a lame duck loser, and he's only supposed to be keeping the seat warm for the next leader.
So much so that it took him forever to react to that horrible massacre in Nova Scotia.
No doubt worried that any talk of gun control might anger his gun loving base.
Or make them believe he wasn't one of them.
What Scheer did want to talk about, a lot, was how he could get more facetime in the shuttered House of Commons.
He demanded four days a week, he got one.
And judging by the way he behaved, that's one too many.
For the way the Ugly American stared at the decent Justin Trudeau was chilling...
More like Ted Bundy than a member of a Canadian parliament.
And to make matters worse, all him and his Cons wanted to talk about was China. In the middle of a pandemic. Can you believe it?
You know, a few days ago Chantal Hebert wrote that Scheer's tone-deaf response to Covid-19 would be bad news for the next Con leader.
As matters currently stand, there is precious little appetite among the public for anything that smacks of partisan politics.
It would be wrong to assume that the Trudeau’s government will alone bear the political risks of a more active House of Commons. Unless Scheer and his caucus raise their game, he stands to leave a field of ruins for his successor.
But here's where things get even stranger. For there are some wild rumours swirling around that have Scheer dreaming of succeeding HIMSELF.
The Con fixer Kory Teneycke made a veiled allusion to that rumour in this story.
For as long as this zombie apocalypse continues, the Conservatives will have a zombie leader at the helm.
Where he calls Scheer a zombie, but suggests that Justin Trudeau has performed so badly that he has revived the Ugly American, and brought him back from the dead.
Since we're having fun with hypotheticals and making bold predictions, perhaps Andrew Scheer will continue to perform strongly through this crisis and will attempt to rejoin the living by running for the leadership again himself.
Which explains why Scheer is so desperate to raise his profile and attack Trudeau again.
As for me, I find it hard to believe that that such wacky plan could exist, except in the fevered minds of the Ugly American and his religious fanatics.
But the Con leadership candidates are so mediocre, and Scheer is so crazy desperate, that I suppose anything could happen.
And if it does, I hope it's followed by a quick election.
For as this latest poll shows, it would mean a super majority for the Trudeau Liberals.
The Cons had a chance to get rid of Andrew Scheer but they blew it.
And unless they take drastic action...
He will continue to poison their party.
And take them all down with him...
A newer Léger poll was released today that had the Liberals up to 42%, and the Lean Tossup aggregator model now has them at 185 seats with the Cons at 93. The Tru Grits have even made Skippy and Toolio's seats competitive, along with that racist so-con jerk Derek Sloan (plus JWR and even Jaggy haha). Scheer isn't going to "succeed" anybody, he's a failure, and he's going to set Harper's haunted house on fire before he makes his graceless exit. After the tragic events in Nova Scotia, even Potato Pete is going to wear his gun-fanatic sweater like a stinking albatross around his neck. I really like the expression Blanchet used to describe their immature brand of dicking around. The less tataouinage that Scheer and his irrelevant TrumpCons have to infect the halls of Parliament, the better. Good riddance to bad rubbish.ReplyDelete