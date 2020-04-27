Stronger Together and the Madness of Andrew Scheer

I watched the show Stronger Together last night, which was designed to salute our frontline workers and raise money for food banks across the country.
And I absolutely loved it.
Not because of the music, or all those well known performers, but because it was so so Canadian, and had solidarity written all over it.
And above all sent out the message, we all need to hear: WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER.
So you can imagine how disgusted I felt when at the end of the show I saw this...
Canadians are falling through the cracks and they need real help right now. pic.twitter.com/zFTQdkTg8v— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 26, 2020
Can you believe it? The Ugly American couldn't wait for the end of the show to try to trash that sense of solidarity, and undermine Team Canada's war on the deathly Covid-19.
And of course, go after the man he hates so much...
But can't live without.
It's all so bizarre, it could only come from the twisted mind of a religious fanatic.
One who believes that God is on his side, and wants him to be prime minister.
A Con so callous he wouldn't know what empathy was if it jumped up and bit him. Even in the middle of a devastating pandemic.
Even as the government is working so hard to help all those struggling to survive in the ruins of a collapsed economy.
It's simply beyond belief, and so are these tweets Scheer fired off today...
The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down our economy. But who’s ultimately to blame? It’s not the market or Canadians. The reality is Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have been slow to react during this crisis and their failures have cost Canadians. 1/7— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 27, 2020
Which make it only too clear that he is terminally tone deaf, and intends to use the pandemic for crass political purposes.Liberal failures cannot be allowed to derail provincial efforts to revise health restrictions and get our country back on track. Justin Trudeau must immediately present Canadians with a plan outlining how his government will support provinces and territories going forward. 3/7— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 27, 2020
Because he's not a team player...
And no doubt wants Team Canada to fail, just so he can "own" Trudeau.
It's so pathetic I sometimes feel sorry for the Ugly American.
For he cannot know the meaning of solidarity, cannot appreciate the bonds that bind Canadians at a time like this one.
Like last night when we came together to salute our health workers, and help the poor and the hungry and It looked and sounded like the Canada I know and love.
And I really liked this song...
Yup. We gotta be patient.
But we are stronger together.
We are going to finish off the Ugly American Cons.
And we are going to beat that bug...
