Justin Trudeau and the War to Save Canada

Justin Trudeau's last two months must have seemed to him like two years.
For not only has he had to lead the war against COVID-19, and try to stave off economic collapse.
He has also had to deal with the horror of a mass murder, and a fire at his mother's home.
But somehow he has managed to stay calm, while overseeing the biggest rescue operation in Canadian history.
And as Bob Hepburn writes, for all he is doing Trudeau deserves a lot of credit.
It’s time for Justin Trudeau’s “haters” to give him some credit.
Ever since the news first emerged nearly three months ago of COVID-19, Trudeau has come under constant attack from vocal critics, especially those on social media and Conservative politicians for his handling of the health crisis.
If you listen to Andrew Scheer, the lame duck Tory leader, Trudeau is to blame for almost everything bad that’s happened because of COVID-19.
The Cons and other toxic Trudeau haters are trying to undermine Team Canada for crass political purposes.
The Liberal government has mishandled this crisis since the beginning and their failures have cost Canadians. Justin Trudeau must answer for this. https://t.co/h3iIuGAlrK— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 29, 2020
But Trudeau has not been intimidated, or knocked off his game
He’s been reassuring and calm in the midst of the global crisis. And he has overseen the coordination of a massive federal relief effect in which assistance programs were developed in extremely fast fashion and billions of dollars in aid were sent out the door quickly to millions of affected Canadians.
Canada has seen nothing like it since the end of the Second World War — and it has been put together in amazingly short time.
History will record that it was an epic challenge, but the people were with him...
Boy were they ever.
And that when this country needed a real war time leader.
We were lucky to have a good one...
Hi Simon -- as I just commented to JD on one of your earlier posts, this article offers a really good in-depth look behind the scenes at the impressive team-building effort that Trudeau and his Liberals have assembled to put this massive recovery program together. Ignore Fife's dig, because he's Fife. Trudeau has really brought some of the brightest minds in public health and economics together for this -- including Dr. Tam -- and he deserves credit for listening to the experts.ReplyDelete
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-inside-the-negotiation-of-ottawas-supersized-coronavirus-bailout/
Thank the stars above it's Justin Trudeau leading this fight and not Donald Scheer. He would've told Canadians to read their Bibles, bash the gays, go after the "yellow peril," and take megadoses of hydroxychloroquine with a chaser of bleach. As for an economic package, he'd subsidize churches and big oil, preach the gospel of Mammon, and tell the unemployed that they didn't pray hard enough for prosperity in the time of the Rapture, thus they deserve to go to hell.
I look forward to reading the Prime Minister's side of all this in the next book he writes... after he finishes up his next majority government.