Justin Trudeau and the Con Leadership Failures

It's a great shot. Justin Trudeau meets with some of the members of his Team Canada for the first time after three weeks in self isolation.
With a lunchbox on his desk, and the weight of the world on his shoulders.
But even though he must be exhausted not having taken even one day off, he's out there every morning giving Canadians the latest on the battle to defeat Covid-19.
Even when the news is grim.
"The top of the curve may be in late spring, with the end of the first wave in the summer,” said @JustinTrudeau on a COVID-19 best case scenario. “There will likely be smaller outbreaks for a number of months after that. This will be the new normal until a vaccine is developed.” pic.twitter.com/cCql4yM3eX— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) April 9, 2020
And so many Canadians could be killed by that murderous virus.
Canada could suffer as many as 22,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, even with strict physical distancing and the widespread closure of businesses and schools, Canadian public health officials have warned.
But on Vimy Ridge Day, that's how I expect a Canadian wartime leader to behave.
Cool, calm, non partisan, but determined to lead this country to victory.
Which is more than we can say about the (acting) Con leader Andrew Scheer, and his would be successor Peter MacKay.
For as Bob Hepburn points out, Dumbo MacKay and the Ugly American are both suffering from a failure of leadership.
With anxiety mounting among Canadians desperate for helpful information about the COVID-19 pandemic, news about Andrew Scheer, Peter MacKay and the federal Conservative party is no longer newsworthy.
And it’s a good thing for them that they are being largely ignored by Canadians because all three have performed abysmally since the COVID-19 crisis erupted, displaying an appalling lack of judgment, leadership and simple political smarts.
Indeed, their performances during this crisis raise serious questions about whether the Conservatives will be seen by voters as a serious alternative to the Liberals in the next federal election.
And at a time when a murderous pandemic is stalking Canadians, his attempt to undermine the government's attempt to flatten the curve, and save the economy, is simply unforgivable.
But then most Canadians know Scheer only too well. They know that he's more Con beast than human.
A far right-wing religious fanatic, a misogynist, a racist, a homophobe, a pimp for Big Oil.
And they prefer Justin Trudeau.
Nearly three out of four Canadians (74 per cent) approve of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s handling of the crisis, according to the poll.
Trudeau has gained 30 points since the last election. He has the support of many in other parties.
Not surprisingly nearly all (97 per cent) of Liberal voters gave Trudeau top marks, but a majority of NDP voters (71 per cent) along with 54 per cent of Bloc supporters also approve of the prime minister’s performance. Just under half of Conservative Party voters (46 per cent) said they approve of the way Trudeau is handling the situation.
Scheer, the lame duck loser, has been reduced to begging for airtime...
Which I'm sure has many Canadian shouting at their TV sets:
Why is anyone paying attention to him? Why is he taking up air time?
While MacKay in this e-mail message makes it clear, again, why they call him Dumbo...
But it doesn't really matter, for as I said on Twitter the other day...
One man led Team Canada in a heroic battle against a deadly virus and economic collapse. While the other did all he could to sabotage that battle for crass political purposes. History will celebrate Justin Trudeau, and bury the Con loser Andrew Scheer. pic.twitter.com/F8LkfCcaJR— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) April 6, 2020
That's what counts.
We have the leader we need for a dark time like this one.
And Andrew Scheer and his grubby Cons are heading for the garbage can of history...
No comments:
Post a Comment