Why The Cons Should Now Be Known As The Trump Party

As I'm sure you all know, I have long believed that Andrew Scheer and his Cons are more American than Canadian.
And now we have yet another example of how low they have fallen.
Another example of the strange power the increasingly deranged Donald Trump holds over them.
For when Trump declared war on the World Health Organization to try to blame it for his murderous mistakes, his faithful stooge Andrew Scheer came running.
Trying to use anti-Chinese sentiment to undermine Team Canada's war on Covid-19.
Scheer was soon joined by candidates in the Con leadership race.Is Trudeau worried about upsetting the communist government in China? Why does he continue to put so much faith in the WHO instead of listening to the Canadian experts who warned us to take this threat seriously? https://t.co/hMiYsmX7fe— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 15, 2020
Peter MacKay...
Erin O'Toole...
And Marilyn Gladu...
Who somehow managed to sound like a Trump impersonator.
“In the United States, they’ve been successful with the treatment of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc sulphate,” said Gladu. “They’ve tried this on thousands of COVID patients, with nearly 100 per cent recovery rate, and so the FDA has approved this as an emergency measure, but Canada has not.”
Promoting dangerous drugs, and demanding that the economy be reopened.
“Every [COVID-19] death is tragic. But, the reality is more people are dying of suicide, more people are dying from cancer and smoking and we don’t shut the economy down for that.
But then of course Gladu has been known for making idiotic statements before...
So nothing she says should surprise anyone. Like the other Cons she is just repeating Trump talking points.
Even though as Nicholas Kristof points out, if Trump had listened to the WHO many American lives could have been saved.
Thousands of Americans would be alive today if President Trump had spent more time listening to the World Health Organization instead of trying to destroy it.
Trump’s announcement that he is halting American funding for the W.H.O. just as the world is facing a raging pandemic is a dangerous attempt to find a scapegoat for his own failings. It is like taking away a fire department’s trucks in the middle of a blaze.
For while the WHO may not be perfect, it still does an amazing job.
The W.H.O. is bureaucratic, frustrating, timid — and indispensable. No other organization can fill its international role overseeing the fight against disease. It has battled an outbreak of Ebola since last year in Congo, and that’s one reason we haven’t had Ebola cases in the United States.
Every day, the W.H.O. saves lives. It has promoted safe childbirth, and the number of women dying in childbirth has been cut almost in half over 25 years. It fights female genital mutilation and helps women with obstetric fistula. It is struggling to eliminate cervical cancer. It is part of the campaign against polio.
And as part of the United Nations that Canada helped found, it deserves to be supported not attacked by our Trump sucking Cons.
Who are just trying to undermine the war on Covid-19.
And the only curve or bar they are desperate to flatten is the big red one...
And are shamelessly playing cheap politics in the middle of a pandemic.
For which they will live in infamy forever.
Thank goodness for a real Canadian leader and his great Team Canada...
Let's do what we can to help them.
Let's flatten the Covid curve.
And then plank the Trump Cons, and bury them forever...
