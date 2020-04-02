Justin Trudeau and the Covid Cons

The other day, Cathie from the excellent blog Cathie From Canada, left this comment on my blog:
I have never been more proud to be Canadian than I have been since this crisis began. Even Ford is rising to the occasion. Someday I hope to read the story of how Trudeau did it, how he organized the government to put the right people in place to meet this crisis.
And I have to say I feel the same way.
These are dark and desperate times, but unlike many other countries we've got a great Team Canada to help get us through this nightmare....
The Team Canada Justin Trudeau wants us all to join, so we can show that we are all in this together.
"This must be a Team Canada effort. Governments of all orders across the country are stepping up to fulfil their responsibilities to Canadians," he said.
"Canada hasn't seen this type of civic mobilization since the Second World War."
For that is so important if we are going to beat that dangerous bug, and stop it from causing our hospital system to collapse.
Trudeau has had some success trying to unite the country, or at least keeping it from flying apart. His old enemy Doug Ford is now acting like a real Premier, and working with Trudeau. And his old boxing opponent Senator Patrick Brazeau is now fighting alongside him.
But unfortunately Andrew Scheer, just can't rise to the occasion. He's too rabidly partisan, too much of a toxic Trudeau hater to change.
So he is still trying to undermine the battle against Covid-19, for crass political purposes.
Accusing Justin Trudeau of lying, even though what the prime minister said was true.
So is this:
And even though the Ugly American is the worst serial liar in modern Canadian history...
We're in this together. That's the only way through. #cdnpoli #covid19 https://t.co/1o3bKPwKsG
And only a man as morally diseased as he is, could behave this way in the middle of a murderous pandemic.
It's beyond belief, but the good news is it's not going to do him any good. On the contrary, it may well finish him and his party off.
For as a recent Ekos poll suggests, Canadians strongly support Trudeau.
His government has an approval rating greater than any other federal government has enjoyed in more than TWENTY-FIVE years.
So if Scheer is seen to be playing cheap politics, while the fate of millions of Canadians hangs in the balance, he'll end up in the garbage can, or the toilet bowl of history...
He's always been heading there of course. His morals have always been dubious.
An internal audit of outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's expenses has found he spent $18,000 a year of party money on private parochial school for four of his children.
The special examination also determined Scheer spent party funds on hiring an extra housekeeper for the Opposition leader's residence of Stornoway, clothes for his family, their minivan and private security, a senior Conservative source told The Canadian Press.
But still I am left to wonder, how the Ugly American could behave like that in the middle of a deadly pandemic?
Or why so many Cons can't seem to understand that we are all in the same boat.
And that if that boat goes down, we'll all go down with it....
