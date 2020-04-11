Saturday, April 11, 2020
Covid 19: How The Ignorance Of Some Could Kill Us
In my last post I looked at why we need to strictly enforce social distancing if we are ever going to get the Covid-19 pandemic under control.
So we can flatten the curve before a surge of sick people overwhelms emergency rooms in many hospitals across Canada.
And avoid the slaughter of doctors and nurses, the old and the vulnerable.
So you can imagine how I felt when I saw this.
A large crowd lining up to get into a supermarket in London, Ontario.
Or imagine how I felt about this.
A man from southern Alberta has been charged with mischief after police say he tried to lick a product inside a food store as part of an online prank related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But what bothers me even more is older Canadians who should know better but still refuse to social distance. Or claim, like this guy at Progressive Bloggers, that Covid-19 is not a real threat.
In WWII, people knew that fascism had arisen in Germany, Italy and Japan. And they fought it, and defeated it. Today, the majority are asleep, while fascism arises again. They have no idea what danger they are in. But they are afraid of a bug that is less dangerous than the common flu. This is problematic, to say the least.
That's alt-left nonsense.
And this is alt-right madness...
For Covid-19 is much much more dangerous than the common flu...
It can attack more than just the lungs. It can also attack the heart.
And the brain.
It spreads much more easily, than we first imagined.
It can make strong healthy people too weak to walk. It can kill suddenly and horribly.
And it can turn an ICU into a war zone.
Nearly every person lying in a bed in the new intensive care unit, just as in the main one, was breathing with the help of a mechanical ventilator. There were patients in their 80s and in their 30s. Patients whose asthma and diabetes helped explain their serious illness. And patients who seemed to have no risk factors at all. Patients from nursing homes. Patients who had no homes. Pregnant women, some of whom would not be conscious when their babies were delivered to increase their odds of surviving to raise their children.
All of which to say that I deeply regret this decision.
For while most Canadians are acting responsibly, some need to be forced to comply.
Or the lockdown will continue forever, and ignorance will keep on killing us...
Labels: Covid Pandemic, Pandemic Heroes, Pandemic Hooligans
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment