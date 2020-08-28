Donald Trump and Nuremberg Night in America

It was a Donald Trump production from start to finish. His Nuremberg moment on the south lawn of the White House.
It had more flags than even Leni Riefenstahl would have wanted, and more Trumpanzees not wearing masks than decency demanded, chanting "Four More Years, Four More Years."
And then there was the depraved Orange Fuhrer spouting even more lies than usual out of every orifice.
The New York Times' Frank Bruni tried to keep up with the torrent of shameless falsehoods.
I’m so relieved that the pandemic is over! I’d somehow missed that news, but then I watched the Republican National Convention, culminating in President Trump’s big speech on Thursday night, and learned that with his swift, muscular action, he’d pretty much vanquished the “China virus” and other countries wish they were so lucky. I learned that the economic toll of it was fast receding and would be a blurry memory soon.
I’m impressed: that he claimed such big-heartedness while showing such small-mindedness; that he twisted facts with such abandon and in such abundance; that he again trotted out that nonsense about having done more for Black Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln; that he disparaged Joe Biden for not “following the science” about Covid-19 when he, Trump, mused about injections of bleach and vouched recklessly for hydroxychloroquine; that he characterized Biden’s positions as a “death sentence for the U.S. auto industry” when the Obama administration helped to save American carmakers.
And I thought he did a pretty good job, and I was glad he was as disgusted as I was by the way the depraved Trump attacked the decent Joe Biden.
When Joe Biden spoke a week earlier, he never uttered Trump’s name. Trump sure as hell uttered Biden’s, over and over, in order to call him a latent leftist or an enemy of cops or a friend of terrorists or a baby killer or the bridge to economic Armageddon or any other awful thing that popped into Trump’s and his speechwriters’ minds.
For it was truly disgusting.
But although Bruni was good, I was even more impressed with the way our Daniel Dale exposed Trump as a serial liar. Again.
Hell of a thing to watch CNN's @ddale8 fact-check the cascade of lies from Trump's speech. pic.twitter.com/aRQuHf0qE5— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 28, 2020
For it was amazing. He was so good, and as a Canadian I was so proud of him.
But I have to give Bruni the last word, for I share his fear that Trump's naked fascism might work.
