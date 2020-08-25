Has Anyone Seen The Fake WE Scandal?

Every day for months the Cons and their NDP and Bloc stooges went after Justin Trudeau over the fake WE scandal.
With the revolting stooge media calling it the biggest scandal EVER.
They managed to damage his standing in the polls, despite all the excellent work they had done fighting the pandemic.
But that was then and this is now.
Can you believe it?
If these results hold, we are back to pre-WE numbers. Already.
So what changed? Here's what I think:
(1) The Cons and their shabby stooges ran out of scandal. There was no there there.
No matter how hard Con cheerleaders like Vassy Kapelos tried to make it sound like it was the biggest scandal EVER.
Only to expose herself as more of a propagandist than a journalist.
(2) Canadians decided that Justin Trudeau is the leader they trust to lead them out of the nightmare pandemic.
A new survey suggests Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are well placed if they end up losing a confidence vote this fall, seen as the party best able to care for Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic and to get the economy back on its feet.
Respondents rated Trudeau as the most decisive, intelligent, caring and charismatic leader on offer and the best leader to get the economy back on track, manage the pandemic-induced, super-sized deficit, care for Canadians and keep them safe from a second wave of the pandemic.
What a concept eh?
There is justice...
And decency matters.
In a few weeks Trudeau will have a New Deal to present to Canadians.
And if the scummy opposition has a problem with it.
Let's have an election as soon as is humanly possibly...
