Andrew Scheer's Last Desperate Hours

I never expected to write a post on Andrew Scheer's last day in office. I thought after more than two years of attacking him on an almost daily basis I was done with him.
And since I am working on a farewell video, and I have so much material I don't know where to start, I thought I would just try to ignore him.
But I just couldn't.
Not after seeing how extravagantly he was praising himself.
I just HAD to say something on Twitter.
And then I saw this:
The media bias has never been more clear. The CBC spends all its time covering left-wing American politicians and then asks me why there isn’t more buzz around one of our candidates. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/doJh1krY6a— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) August 22, 2020
Can you believe it? The Ugly American is accusing the Con media, especially the CBC, of covering too many American stories, and working to defeat him.
You know, the old I was stabbed in the back routine, much favoured by fascists all over the world.
Even though the CBC like all the others in the Con media slobbered over him like a baby, despite his plans to kill it.
Conservative leadership candidate Andrew Scheer suggested that if he were to become prime minister, he would axe the news division of CBC.
And if the Con media hadn't protected him and amplified his ghastly message, he wouldn't have lasted six months, for he was in my opinion the worst opposition leader in modern Canadian history.
A disgusting Con who debased himself and our country, and may have fatally divided it.
Who went out lying like a thief again...
Pursued by yours truly who for more than two years was determined that he would never get away with ANYTHING.
Sadly of course, he did get away with far too much. He did get away with murder.
But at least he left almost nothing behind for Canadians to remember him by in these pandemic times, except the sound of his grating voice blaming everything on Justin Trudeau.
And my new favourite, the story of the terrified mask.
A shocked and frightened face mask has escaped Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s face after the traumatic experience of having to listen to what the opposition leader says.
Who unlike so many Canadians was able to escape Scheer's bigoted breath if only for one glorious moment.
The Blue 3M Mask reportedly did its best to muffle and gag Scheer’s voice, but once the conservative leader began explaining his views on same-sex marriage to the Rogers representative, the face mask had had enough. Unable to gag Scheer, the three-ply PPE ripped off its own straps, hurled itself into a passing garbage trolley and lit itself on fire.
But the mask at least will be remembered for its heroic sacrifice, unlike the Ugly American who might as well be leaving strapped to a burro backwards, or at least strapped to the roof of a car...
And that's the end of the story. For now.
I'll be back later today with my first post on the new Con leader.
And hopefully a video with my tribute to Andrew Scheer.
I can't promise he will like it.
But it will be heartfelt...
Bye Bye Scheer,
Bye Bye Loser...
