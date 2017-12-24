Sunday, December 24, 2017
The Con Media's Pornographic Assault On Our Democracy
I think by now you probably know what I think about our grubby Con media, and how much they disgust me.
You know what I thought about them during Stephen Harper's monstrous decade in power, when they fell over themselves trying to polish his behind, or blow his tiny trumpet.
And I'm sure you also know what I think about them now that they are attempting to bring down the Liberal government after only two years, by trying to turn a minor mistake by Justin Trudeau into a huge scandal.
But this is the absolute limit.
The grubby Postmedia writer Colby "Cosher" Cosh going after the decent Canadians who voted for Trudeau.
In a manner that couldn't be more disgusting or pornographic.
Clearly many Canadians do not make much distinction between electing a new government and having a handsome celebrity PM with a fashionable wife. Their genuine, legitimate political hopes are wadded together with their sexy daydreams in one glutinous, moist wad of feeling.
Even though as I pointed out the other day, the Ethics Commissioner's ruling was hideously flawed, and an epic failure in the court of common sense.
And what is truly pornographic is the way those in the Con media seek to pleasure their corporate masters...
By sucking up their glutinous excrement.
Or the way that small little group of Ottawa reporters band together in a moist wad of Trudeau hatred.
With both the over the hill hack Susan Delacourt, and the pathetic Con cheerleader David Akin, both suggesting that Trudeau was lying.
Only to end up looking like idiots...
Or filthy Con stooges...
When in fact the real scandal is why the creepy Andrew Scheer has been allowed to get away with hiring the Rebel director Hamish Marshall to be the Con campaign manager.
And is trying to turn the Cons into an alt-right party, even as right-wing extremism is a growing concern.
Extremists inspired by groups such as Daesh and Al Qaeda remain the top terrorism threat to Canada, but a new report from the federal government warns of growing far-right movements online that could translate into real-world violence.
And during the time Marshall was at the Rebel, working with the grotesque hate monger Ezra Levant...
It was attacking Muslims, women, and gays, and printing one murderous comment after the other like this one:
And yes, enough is enough.
For let's be clear, Justin Trudeau has more decency in him than all those dirty Con stooges put together...
Canada is a much better and more Canadian country since he became Prime Minister.
By demeaning his supporters in such a disgusting manner the Con media scumbags are undermining the very pillars of our democracy.
And they need to be taught a lesson they'll never forget.
I have never seen so many progressives so angry and so frustrated. But there are ways we can get back at those who would negate our democratic choice, and smear us with their contempt.
We can boycott them, we can cancel our subscriptions, we can attack their supporters on Twitter or in the blogosphere.
We can go after their advertisers just like we are doing with those who would support The Rebel.
And see how many of those ghastly Con media stooges we can put out of business...
For they are a monstrous threat to this country and its values.
But they have never been more vulnerable, or glutinous.
And in the name of human decency, and our precious democracy.
We cannot punish them enough...
