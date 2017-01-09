Monday, January 09, 2017
The Tainted Presidency and the Magnificent Meryl Streep
As we all know, Donald Trump wants us to move on, and forget that his friend Vladimir Putin stands accused of deploying his cyber army to help him win the election.
But it's just not going to work. You can't just wish away something like that, or try to shift the blame...
Or undermine your own intelligence agencies.
For it will all come back to haunt him, over and over again.
And as Charles Blow writes, his presidency is already tainted.
The more we learn about Russia’s hacking and the release of its electronic loot during our presidential election, the more it becomes clear that Donald Trump’s victory and his imminent presidency are already tainted beyond redemption.
While Russian hacks “were not involved in vote tallying,” the publishing of pilfered emails and promulgation of fake news altered the zeitgeist, poisoned the political environment and shifted public opinion, all of which redounded to Trump’s benefit.
This was an act of war and our presidency was the spoil.
But what bothers me even more than this hacking scandal, is the way Trump tainted his presidency during that long and nightmarish election campaign.
How he went after women and minorities, how he weaponized racism, how he bullied anyone who dared criticize him, and even mocked the disabled.
And worse of all how he managed to get away with it.
So I was glad to see Meryl Streep at the Golden Globe Awards last night, put the bully in his place without even mentioning his name.
For they were stirring words, they needed to be said.
And while Trump may try to shrug them off, like he's trying to shrug off the hacking scandal.
President-elect Donald J. Trump dismissed Meryl Streep as “a Hillary lover” early Monday morning after the actress, in a speech at the Golden Globes award ceremony, denounced him as a bully who disrespected and humiliated others.
Even if he has to lie like a thief.
And sound even more like a bully or a maniac.
He will not escape his ghastly record, he will never convince many Americans that the election wasn't tainted.
The resistance is rising. It will be as I have predicted the most creative resistance the world has ever seen.
And sooner or later the bully will be beaten...
