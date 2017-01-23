Monday, January 23, 2017
The Internet Asks: Is It Okay to Punch a Nazi?
As you may know, Richard Spencer is one of the leaders of the so-called alt-right movement in the United States. The one who gave it its name.
He claims he is not a neo-nazi, but he is a white supremacist.
Shortly after Donald Trump's victory he was caught on video whipping his supporters into giving him the Nazi salute, after he screamed "Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!!!"
And now he's back in the news after being punched in the face while attending Trump's inauguration.
And as the New York Times reports, that has the internet asking: "Is it OK to punch a Nazi?"
And I must admit I'm conflicted. On the one hand I hate Nazis, my grandfathers who fought them taught me that when I was a boy.
On the other hand I hate violence, and strongly disapprove of sucker punches. Or for that matter punching anyone in the street no matter how much you despise them.
I didn't always feel that way. When I was an angry teenager I got into a lot of fights with skinheads, anti-gay bigots, and other fascist scum. And we probably spilled enough blood to fill a bath tub.
Until Sébastien, who also knew violence, of the military kind, came along to restrain me, and convince me that violence is a dead end.
And that this is the road to victory...
The power of massive peaceful protest, like the amazing Women's March.
And the birth of a mighty progressive movement.
One that will sweep people like Richard Spence into the garbage can of history, along with his Fuhrer...
Still when I read of the foul bigotry of some of Trump's supporters.
I feel really angry again, and have to spend about half an hour pounding a punching bag and pretending it's a Nazi, or a Trumpanzee.
Signs like this one make me laugh...
And I'm having the hardest time trying to decide which musical meme I like best.
Will it be Bruce Springsteen?
Or will it be New Order?
The left needs to stop taking a spoon to a knife fight.
But is it OK to punch a Nazi?
Help me, I'm confused...
Hi Simon For me he answer is an emphatic no. If we give ourselves permission to assault those we don"t like we also give them permission to do so as well, where does that end?ReplyDelete
I was born into and nurtured in violence and the one lesson I've learned is that while sometimes necessary everyone loses when applied.
Ha ha, love the video! I have refrained from watching the video until now, as. I have a deep aversion to violence. But I hate Nazis too.ReplyDelete
I think the women's march gives many food for thought. All those numbers, those adorable hats (they owned it!), and no violence. The human spirit is strong.
TS
p.s. I also hate shaming people for what they wear, but Kellyanne Conway's Gucci outfit proves that one cannot buy style. Michelle Obama beat her and Melania on Inauguration Day with her demeaned and outfit. Funny, Melania's powder blue suit, while beautiful on her, was another rip off. Michelle and Jacky are in a select club of their own.
Hi Simon.ReplyDelete
It is definitely ok to punch a Nazi. Legally wrong, but ethically, fuck yeah.
Well, I am not in favour of punching anyone but for a Nazi, I might make an exception as the B***&& are dangerous and would happily punch anyone weaker.ReplyDelete
Some rather amusing thoughts on doing so.
http://thoughtsonthedead.com/on-the-propriety-of-punching-nazis-an-faq/
Hi Simon. As a large person with many years of self defence training I believe in using violence only in cases to protect myself and my loved ones. Nazi punching is just as reprehensible as hippy punching. I do recommend keeping a watch on Nazis and being prepared to deal with their call to violence.ReplyDelete
mr perfect
.. think of your life.. as if you're a spinning top.. You know.. you're spinning perfect and true, balanced & on a lovely smooth surface.. really humming. And on that smooth surface are other tops doing the same thing. Lovely - Harmony. Those other tops are exemplars. You always want to be around them.ReplyDelete
Now if you choose to spin near unbalanced tops.. there's no upside - all downside - collisions are certain and will knock you off balance.. Now you're both unbalanced, ready to spin out.
There's a moral to this story.. and you'll be among the least likely Canadians to need it explained. But stay far away from the unbalanced.. Don't engage, fight with them, or buy into their vicious twisted game. They're trying to drag you into their cage. Seek out exemplars - the payoff is astonishing. If you do have to go to war with losers.. ie last resort.. smite them hip & thigh
Keep up the excellent work, Simon !
I've reconsidered my earlier comment. One should punch out any NAZI one encounters.ReplyDelete
http://forward.com/fast-forward/360757/after-being-punched-by-anti-trump-protesters-richard-spencer-demands-alt-ri/ReplyDelete
Though I don't condone sucker punching anyone, in this case I can understand why a black man would do that to this racist scum. Black lives mean nothing to them so my thoughts are if you want to spew hatred and violence then you best be prepared to receive it. He's lucky a punch is all he got, this time.ReplyDelete
JD
Funny how it's always Trump supporters being accused of violence but it's your protesters and antifa thugs attacking people and destroying property.ReplyDelete
-MC
Is that so, MC? You mean no protesters were punch by Trump supporters at his rallies, none of them had their signs destroyed, cameras seized by Trump's right wing supporters? All fake news also? Keep lying away, you good little christian.Delete
mr perfect