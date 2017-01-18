Wednesday, January 18, 2017
The Farcical Con Debate and the Coming of Kevin O'Leary
The headline in today's Journal de Montréal just about says it all. Yesterday's Con leadership debate was a "hard evening for the French language."
So badly did some Con candidates mangle their French, that even the translators couldn't understand them.
And no serious person could call it anything but a farce.
But at least the gloves finally came off.
And we were treated to the ghastly spectacle of Kellie Leitch, looking weirder than ever, attacking Maxime Bernier.
Leitch accused Bernier of being a liar for supposedly giving big corporations more than $200 million when he was industry minister while, at the same, championing himself as someone who wants to end corporate welfare.
“Maxime has no lessons of transparency to give,” Leitch said. “Maxime is the liar and the impostor.”
“Maxime, to beat (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau; you mustn’t behave like Trudeau.”
But then of course she would say that, now that a leaked internal poll suggests it's a three-way race.
A leaked internal poll from the Maxime Bernier leadership campaign claims the battle for the party’s top job is a three-way race between former cabinet ministers Kellie Leitch, Lisa Raitt and Bernier himself.
And that while Keitch has a narrow lead in the rest of Canada, in Quebec she is trailing badly.
Bernier, the poll suggests, has secured nearly 50 per cent (49.83) per cent support within Quebec — nearly double that of fellow Quebec MP Steven Blaney, who has 29.17 per cent. Chong sits in third with 10.50 per cent support. Scheer and O’Toole, La Presse reported, barely register with Quebec voters, while Trost, Leitch and Raitt have less than five per cent support.
And is probably going to do even worse now that the man who wasn't there last night...
But did have a lot to say about it, even though he doesn't speak a word of French.
Is finally entering the leadership race.
It's finally official: Kevin O'Leary will run to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. After months of flirting with the idea, he picked the morning after the French leadership debate and used a video on his Facebook page to declare his candidacy.
"What an opportunity we have in this country. Limitless bounty," he said. "Such opportunity to turn it around. I'm so excited. It's time. "The potential of this country is absolutely immense. It's just really mismanaged," he said.
Even though his record as a manager is dubious to say the least.
His judgement leaves a lot to be desired.
And after yapping his mouth off on TV for so long he's left a record of idiot comments in his wake that any serious candidate can use to destroy him...
And the really good news? The Cons don't have any serious candidates, their leadership race is a joke.
Their demoralized supporters are so desperate for a winner they might just choose this vulgar buffoon...
And anybody who thinks that O'Leary could beat Justin Trudeau should have their head examined.
The Cons are in a death spiral.
And have never looked so desperate.
Or more ridiculous...
Labels: Con clowns, Con Leadership Race, Kellie Leitch, Kevin O'Leary, Maxime Bernier, The Death of Con Canada
