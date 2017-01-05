Thursday, January 05, 2017
The Con Leadership Race: Now It's Even More of a Porky Show
As we all know the Con leadership race badly needs any publicity it can get. Because not only has it been a porky show, it's also been incredibly boring.
And if pigs could fly there would be pork in the trees.
But now at last that ghastly show could become the mud wrestling match, I've been hoping for since it began. Or at least a third rate comedy show.
Now that Lisa Raitt has come thundering out of the pen honking wildly.
And blasting Kellie Leitch and Kevin O'Leary.
Conservative leadership hopeful Lisa Raitt declared war on Donald Trump-style politics Wednesday with a full-throated attack on Kevin O’Leary and Kellie Leitch, rivals she said would “destroy” the party and keep the Tories from power for “a generation.”
Only to look ridiculous...
Or just desperate and hypocritical.
For while O'Leary is indeed a Con clown...
And among other things an enemy of unions. Raitt is no friend of them either.
Not when she once called a group of Air Canada workers "animals," demanded that they be arrested for slow clapping her.
Only to trigger wildcat strikes that almost shutdown out air transportation system.
And not when her record of incompetence more than matches that of Mr Wonderful.
For who can forget the time she lost some nuclear documents?
And sacrificed her faithful aide instead of herself...
Or the time she called cancer "sexy."
And of course who can forget how faithfully she served her lord and master Stephen Harper?
Despite my fond hopes that he would fire her...
But then who be surprised that it's such a gong show?
When this is how Kellie Leitch reacted to Raitt's criticism of her campaign.
“Lisa Raitt drew a line in the sand today and showed that she stands with the Liberals and media elites. She does not think it is important to ensure that the people we welcome into our country share our historic Canadian values of hard work, generosity, freedom, and tolerance,” the statement said.
Even though Leitch is a member of the elites, who wouldn't know a Canadian value if it jumped up and bit her. And in addition to all her other flaws, she can now be called a would be medicare killer.
Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch told Fox News’ Business Network on Tuesday that elites, insiders, and left-wing media, are doing everything they can to stop her and also suggested she doesn’t agree with universal healthcare.
So much for those Canadian values, so much for the Con leadership race.
And Lisa Raitt is only right about one thing:
This Con clown show could very well destroy the Harper Party.
And keep them out of power for at least a generation...
For it is still just a sad circus.
And still just a bad joke...
Labels: Con clowns, Con Leadership Race, Kellie Leitch, Kevin O'Leary, Lisa Raitt, The Death of Con Canada
