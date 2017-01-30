Monday, January 30, 2017
The Con Bigots and the Quebec City Massacre
I wonder how Kellie Leitch, our sad Trump impersonator, is feeling today. Not so good I imagine. Or should I say, I hope.
For on Saturday as I told you yesterday, she attacked a private member's bill designed to crack down on violent Islamophobia.
Only to look like an idiot or a beast the very next day.
When this horror happened.
Quebec provincial police say six people are dead and eight were wounded after shots were fired inside a mosque on Sunday night during evening prayers. Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Christine Coulombe says the victims range in age from 35 to 70.
And while I'm not holding Leitch responsible for the brutal actions of those cowardly gunmen. I do find this statement puny indeed...
Considering all the Islamophobia she has blasted out of every orifice.
And I do blame her for stirring up the violent bigots in this country, with her ugly xenophobic campaign designed to pit Canadians against each other.
Which as any sane person should know can lead to acts of violence, or acts of depravity like this one.
Or this kind of Nazi vandalism...
And what I've been warning about for over a year, is that the level of violent hatred in this country which I monitor closely, has been escalating dangerously.
The internet is full of crazy old Cons spewing their venom in every direction. And never in my life have I seen so many death threats.
Murderous threats aimed at everyone from Muslims and LGBT Canadians, to Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau...
They come from every dark clammy corner of the Con internet.
But like the two above, many of the vile comments I have saved and archived come from the readers of this evil site.
Which exists only to turn hatred into profit. But is still increasingly normalized by our shabby Con media.
Even though as I've said before, if its monstrous owner Ezra Levant lived in Britain he would have been driven out of business and jailed long ago...
Which is where him and all those other monstrous hate mongers belong.
And as I said last night on Twitter, enough is enough...
Its time to strengthen our hate laws.
It's time the police did more to crack down on the violent hate mongers in our midst before they poison our country further.
And as for Kellie Leitch she should be ashamed of herself for violating our Canadian values so grossly, while pretending only she can save them.
She should probably restrain or fire her campaign manager Nick Kouvalis.
Before he makes her look even more like a Trumpanzee, or a bigot, or an idiot. If that's possible.
Justin Trudeau represents our precious Canadian values...
Better than she ever will.
And in the name of human decency, and all those poor Muslims who were slaughtered or wounded in Quebec City last night.
Leitch should definitely end her foul xenophobic campaign as soon as is humanly possible...
Labels: bigotry, Ezra Levant, Islamophobia, Kellie Leitch, Quebec City Massacre, The Death of Con Canada
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment