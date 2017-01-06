Friday, January 06, 2017
Michael Harris on Why Kellie Leitch Should Fire Nick Kouvalis
As you know, I believe that Kellie Leitch's campaign manager Nick Kouvalis has made a big mistake by leading the hapless Leitch down the road to Trumpland.
And has let his own passion for Donald Trump cloud his judgement, to the point where he is now even spreading fake news.
So I'm glad to see that Michael Harris also thinks that Leitch should also exercise some judgement, if she has any.
And fire Kouvalis, if only for the sake of what's left of her reputation.
Donna Trump, aka Kellie Leitch, has galloped into a political box canyon, raising dust in her wake. The only way out is back the way she came. And that means running headlong into a very inconvenient truth for the wannabe leader of the Tories.
The issue this time is her campaign manager. Nick Kouvalis has admitted that he posted a pack of lies about Justin Trudeau for the express purpose of getting a rise out of the Left.
For she does have a choice to make.
The question now is what candidate Leitch will do about it. We know Leitch thinks hard work, generosity, freedom and tolerance are shared national traits. But is telling the truth a Canadian Value she is up to defending? Does she really want to be represented by a toxic partisan who makes it up while he goes along?
The only person out of touch here is Leitch. She does not seem to realize that Canadians are already deeply wary of her Alt-Right leanings. Having shown the country how far she was prepared to go in abandoning real Canadian values to win an election, the smell of toast will be in the air if she now sits back and accepts blatant lies from her campaign manager as a legitimate modus operandi.
Her silence can only be interpreted as consent.
And if she still has any doubts that Kouvalis and her own raging ambition have led her to a very bad place.
Keitch should question why Big Nick is buying so many ads in Ezra Levant's hate mongering Rebel rag...
Or why he's calling the self styled Rebel Commander a "true Canadian patriot."
So she can get an idea of how she will be remembered.
Or just take a good close look at the kind of people she's attracting.
Look who's responding to Kellie Leitch's dog whistle. Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch has earned the support of a group calling itself the "Cultural Action Party" – a far-right "anti-immigration" group that claims to "advocate" for "Canada's European heritage."
And ask herself who could her dirty dogwhistle attract next?
And is that what she calls defending Canadian values?
You know, I read somewhere that Kouvalis is known in the business as a man who can stir up stupid people.
And in Kellie Leitch he sure found his empty vessel.
If Leitch has any self respect, she should fire him, and end her foul campaign.
Or live in its shadow, or its stench, for the rest of her life...
