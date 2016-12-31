Saturday, December 31, 2016
The Day Trump's Bromance With Putin Overheated
You might think Donald Trump would want to keep his passionate bromance with Vladimir Putin under wraps, or at least under control.
Especially after the Obama administration just punished his friend for allegedly trying to help Trump win the election.
But yesterday when Putin refused to retaliate.
In a head-spinning turn of events on Friday, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia announced that he would not retaliate against President Obama’s decision to expel Russian diplomats and impose new sanctions — hours after his foreign minister recommended doing just that.
Trump just couldn't contain himself.
And although he's probably only saying that because Putin once called him a genius, that overexcited tweet, which reads like it was written by a 5-year-old child, will almost certainly come back to haunt him.
For while it is a smart move by Putin, it will raise more questions about the ties that bind him to Trump.
It is not normal.
It will give the Democrats more ammunition to use against the Republicans.
The goal is to force Republicans into a tough spot in which they can either soften their long-standing animosity toward Russia, opening themselves to charges of hypocrisy — or defy Trump, who on Wednesday dismissed efforts to punish Russia by saying “we ought to get on with our lives.”
And it will leave Trump in an awkward position.
If he keeps the sanctions in place he might lose his friend Putin.
Who he admires for all the wrong reasons...
And if he lifts them he risks looking like Putin's puppet...
As well as making the Cold War Republicans look like the Russia Party...
Which would just about finish them off.
And could cost Trump the support of many of his rabid America First followers. As well as many in the military and the intelligence services. Which in America could be dangerous.
It will help delegitimize Trump's presidency.
The Trump supporters are 100 percent right: The information is delegitimizing. The president-elect of the United States reportedly owes his office in considerable part to illegal clandestine activities in his favor conducted by a hostile, foreign spy service. It’s hard to imagine a crisis of presidential legitimacy more extreme than that.
And it is the issue, along with mental illness, that could eventually lead to Trump's impeachment.
In the meantime however, it does offer the orange oaf a way out of his horrible inauguration day problem.
For while he still can't attract any big artists willing to perform at his inaugural balls, and Alec Baldwin's offer will probably be rejected.
Alec Baldwin has made President-elect Donald Trump an offer to play at his inauguration on 20 January. His song of choice? AC/DC’s Highway to Hell.
Trump does need help.
The only confirmed acts so far are the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho, and the Rockettes, although the Beach Boys are rumoured to be considering playing.
He can't even count on the loyalty of some of the acts has booked. The Rockettes are rebelling at the idea of performing for him, and even the stately Mormon Tabernacle Choir is in an uproar.
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir's acceptance of the invitation to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration has spawned widespread debate among the faithful and thousands of signatures on a petition demanding the decision's reversal.
Now the choir's participation has even more fallout: the resignation of a female singer
For the singer, it is a moral issue, she wrote. "I only know I could never 'throw roses to Hitler.' And I certainly could never sing for him.".
But luckily for Trump, judging from the current state of their relationship, if all things fail he can always count on his friend Vladimir to liven things up...
At least until the day Americans find out why Trump is so attracted to Putin, or more likely what Putin has on him.
Over Trump’s motives for collaborating so full-throatedly with Russian espionage, there hangs a greater and more disturbing mystery—a mystery that Trump seems in no hurry to dispel. And maybe he is wise to leave the mystery in place: as delegitimizing as it is, it’s very possible the truth would be even worse.
When his decision to hitch his fate, or get hitched to the Russian strongman.
May well turn out to be the worst mistake he ever made...
While it's entirely possible that Putin himself masterminded this nefarious hack which helped corrupt mass-murderer Hillary Clinton to lose to corrupt rapist Donald Trump, ... I have to beg you Simon, to please pull your head out of your ass and stop parroting Democratic hacks who treat these ALLEGATIONS as proven facts.ReplyDelete
Stop doing your small part to re-ignite a useless Cold War.
The leaders in Washington DC and Moscow are ALL scum-bags. It matters little who is in power. You debase yourself with this nonsense.