Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Kevin O'Leary Prepares To Join the Con Leadership Race
Ever since Kevin O'Leary's infamous "Summit Meeting" with Tony Clement, I've been sure that O'Leary would end up running for Con leader.
He knows a third-rate Shark Tank when he sees one.
And after sizing up Clement over a bottle of wine, he probably came to the conclusion that he could easily beat him and any of these other Con losers...
So there he was yesterday, vowing to take on "Surfer Dude" Justin Trudeau.
Celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary unofficially launched his bid for the Conservative leadership Monday, promising that the next election will be an “ugly fight” against Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.
“2019 is not an election, it is an exorcism.. It’s going to be war, it’s going to be ugly, you’re going to hear a lot of bad things,” O’Leary promised.
Making a fool out of himself on social media by seeming to forget what country he was in...
While managing to sound almost as crazy as Donald Trump...
But then who can blame him? When with every day that passes the Cons are sounding more and more like the Trump Party.
For what else can explain that the ghastly Kellie Leitch should now be trying to keep Mexicans out of Canada?
Or sounding even more like a fascist...
What else can explain Steve Blaney's heated support for Kellie Leitch AND Donald Trump?
In a new fundraising email, Conservative leadership candidate Steven Blaney sticks up for his ideological soulmate Kellie Leitch and accuses rival Maxime Bernier of picking on her in this week’s Moncton debate.
“Last night, he ridiculed our colleague Kellie Leitch and insulted President-elect Trump by saying: ‘I don’t know why she is playing a karaoke version of Donald Trump.’
“What an awkward way to start a relationship with the newly elected president of our largest trading partner,” Blaney writes in the email. “He even said that Canada doesn’t need another Donald Trump. Why?
Which can only make people wonder whether the nuclear rods he's been carrying around are still radioactive.
And then there's the hapless Chris Alexander, who judging by what he said at Ezra Levant's latest rally is also trying to sound like Trump.
Alexander told the crowd that he refused to let political correctness keep him away from the second rally.
“Lots of people told me not to come,” he said. “Lots of people back east … establishment types, media, top brass. I’m not going to fold to a bunch of politically correct people. I’m not going to let them tell me what to say or what to think.”
And of course, who can forget the religious fanatic and hideous bigot Brad Trost declaring climate change to be a hoax just like Trump does...
And getting a standing ovation.
And the good news? The Cons are making a fatal mistake.
For the last thing most Canadians want see at a time when so many are worried about the orange demagogue, is a Trump Party popping up like a poisonous mushroom in Canada,
So Trump won't help the Cons, but he will almost certainly help Justin Trudeau by giving him, as Michael Harris explains, a Trump bump.
The only thing that stands between being shorn like sheep at the hands of Donald Trump, and retaining our national integrity is Justin Trudeau. All the pressure will be on him to cooperate with the Americans as our most important trading partner. All the pressure will be applied to accept that Trump is the Elephant and we are the Mouse in most dealings.
And the more he stands up to the bully Trump, the more popular he will become.
While the Cons will be seen as Trump's stooges, pay a heavy political price.
And end up where they belong...
Labels: Con Leadership Race, Justin Trudeau, Kevin O'Leary, The Death of Con Canada, The Trump Party
I am not quite sure who Kevin O'Leary is. Is he Canadian? His statements make it sound like he's a newly arrived tourist.ReplyDelete
I am in Ottawa Canada & I am goin up to Capital Hill & This is a beautiful city but it winter time, big time.
One almost wishes he might win the Con contest. Those quotesm alone, are a fantastic bits of ammunition against him,
Blaney's bundle is not nuclear fuel, this is what Blaney's bundle really represents:Delete
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fasces
hi jrkrideau...yes he is Canadian, but he spends most of his time at his house in Boston. And although he grew up in Montreal he doesn't speak French, so I can't imagine him winning the Con leadership race. But then most of the others don't speak recognizable French either, and in the Age of Trump who know what might happen? And if he did win I'd be partying for days... ;)Delete
hi anon...yes, I had already noticed the similarity between the nuclear and the fascist bundle. And I must say it suits Blaney just fine. He is a complete reactionary, and if he put on 50 pounds he could play Mussolini....Delete
Kevin shouldn't have acted like such a jerk on dragons den. He seems arrogant and conceited, if he runs he's got to come off more... nice and friendly.ReplyDelete
hi MC...O'Leary is a jerk, he enjoys playing the part. And he is the closest thing we have to a mini Trump. A reality show host with delusions of grandeur, and a bully. Believe me, he's not the leader the Cons need. They may be desperate, but not that desperate...Delete
"It’s going to be war, it’s going to be ugly, you’re going to hear a lot of bad things,” O’Leary promised."ReplyDelete
Looks like he's sewn up the Con base with those statements. The Con media will be salivating at the thought of O'Leery running for he would attack JT by any means necessary, real and mostly imagined. It wont matter as long they have their outlandish Trump clone vomiting out the same bile that got the Donald elected. Except, it wont work. Those right wing idiots just cant get it through their numb skulls that we soundly rejected that bullshit just over a year ago.
If O'Leery does run it will be one long sick joke as he and triple K Kellie duke it out so he he's the most abhorrent of them all.
hi JD...I was disgusted by O'Leary's comments, they struck me as vulgar and un-Canadians. But then he has been calling Justin Trudeau Bambi so what can we expect? I suppose it's possible he could attract the support of more than a few Trudeau-hating Cons, but most Canadians will never go for that kind of approach. Harper tried it for years and look where it got him...Delete
This comes as no surprise to me!ReplyDelete
hi Kathleen...no, I don't think it would surprise most Canadians. Although he's quite a short man, he has a gigantic ego. Even though his record as a businessman leaves a lot to be desired...Delete
He was on CBC calling the NDP communists just before the BC election. That must be news to Billy Patterson considering Glen Clark BC's last NDP premier is his right hand man.ReplyDelete
hi anon....yes, he likes to call the NDP communists, and call for unions to be dismantled. So he is to put it mildly a reactionary asshole, and I'm pretty sure he will get nowhere...Delete
