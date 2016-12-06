Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Donald Trump's Merry Gun Christmas
It's going to a bleak holiday season for millions of Americans who still can't quite believe that Donald Trump is their president.
Just like we Canadians can't believe that's really Santa.
But of course Trump supporters will be celebrating, and so will the National Rifle Association.
Because they're hoping that he will be bringing them the best present EVER.
A gun control-free America.
Firearms enthusiasts who embraced Donald Trump's campaign and his full-throated support of the Second Amendment are expecting a sweeping expansion of gun rights under his administration and a Congress firmly in Republican hands.
"This is our historic moment to go on offense and to defeat the forces that have aligned against our freedom once and for all," Wayne LaPierre, chief executive of the National Rifle Association, said in a video after the Nov. 8 election.
No more concealed gun bans, no more gun-free zones, no more letting background checkers know that an applicant is mentally ill.
Another Obama rule that Trump could jettison would make it easier for some health care providers to share information about mental illness with the federal background check system. Critics worry that sharing such details could unfairly deny gun rights to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress.
Because goodness knows, we don't want to keep weapons out of the hands of veterans suffering from PTSD. So they can't shoot themselves or others.
Or stop a God fearing American from checking out the story that Hillary Clinton was running a child prostitution ring in the back room of a Washington pizzeria.
Or heaven forbid keep weapons out of schools.
So it's not surprising that an organization set up after the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre...
Has released this video to warn children to keep their eyes open for the killers in their midst...
And the good news, the only good news?
Since the video was released three days ago it has been watched by more than 3.5 million people.
Let's hope it can save some young lives.
But where are our neighbours going?
And who can say it's not madness?
Labels: Donald Trump, gun control, National Rifle Association, Sandy Hook Massacre, The Madness of Trump
