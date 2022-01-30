The Cons and the Parliament Hill Horror Show

It was always going to be an ugly spectacle, an assault on the values that make this country great.
A Con convoy demanding the end of vaccine mandates that are allowing us to at least hope of winning the war on Covid.
And threatening to bring down the government, and even kill Justin Trudeau, if they don't get their way.
But when they arrived in Ottawa it became a real horror show.
The ugly Cons behaved like a conquering army.
They paraded around with their swastikas and F**k Trudeau flags.
Oozing fascism out of every orifice.
They defiled the statue of our great Canadian hero Terry Fox...
And as if that wasn't bad enough, then there was this...
Which was so disgusting, it enraged me, as did this:
But then what can we expect from those ugly hog Cons, when the grotesque Con MP Michael Cooper cheerfully had his picture taken, with an upside down flag mutilated with swastikas in the background.
Showing his support for the fascist convoy, as did so many other Cons.
While this Con showed his ass to all those those who might want to admire it...
As well as his "Trudeau Treason" sign.
Which helps explain why the RCMP decided to move Justin Trudeau and his family out of the reach of people like him.
Only to have the Cons accuse Trudeau of cowardice.
Instead of accusing themselves of cowardice, for wanting his family dead.
But then that's who those Cons are. The dirty dirties.
The kind of people who were defecating all over Parliament Hill...
The kind of people who would try to hurt or kill a reporter just trying to do his job...
The kind of human scum who would try to steal food from a homeless shelter.
The kind of people who would consider a shoutout from this bloated bastard an honour.
When it's just another level of disgrace, and only shows that the Cons are as Canadian as a three dollar bill.
It appears Erin O’Toole has an ally.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/XcguCvijyA— Mark Gerretsen 🇨🇦 (@MarkGerretsen) January 30, 2022
And the good news?
This hatefest will come back to haunt them.
By convincing even more Canadians never to vote for the Cons again.
And this is a fine way to end the weekend...
The Terrorist Con convoy was a total bust.
The government is still standing.
And out on the frozen Toronto harbour this evening. all is peaceful.
And my beautiful Canada still lives...
